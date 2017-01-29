Baltimore Orioles Have Yet to Discuss Extension with Manny Machado

Manny Machado is set to become one of the more sought after free agents when he comes available in 2018. Meanwhile, the Baltimore Orioles have yet to engage him in extension discussions.

There is no question that Baltimore Orioles third baseman Manny Machado is one of the best players in baseball. Despite being only 24 years old, he has built an impressive resume, with three All Star appearances, two Gold Glove awards, including the 2013 Platinum Glove, and three top ten finishes in the MVP vote. Machado has posted career .284/.333/.477 batting line, hitting 105 home runs and 143 doubles. Add in his stellar defense at third, and Machado will be highly coveted when he comes available in free agency following the 2018 season.

Likewise, it would be understandable that the Orioles would look to lock up their young star on a long term extension. However, according to Machado, the two sides have yet to discuss such an arrangement, although he has stated that he wants to remain in Baltimore for the long haul.

Machado said there have been no extension talks w/ #Orioles. Said he understand there are other priorities. Said he wants 2 remain long term — Eduardo A. Encina (@EddieInTheYard) January 28, 2017

Machado is not the only burgeoning star that the Orioles will need to discuss an extension with. Zach Britton is also set to become a free agent after the 2018 campaign, and would require a significant financial outlay as well to retain his services.

However, an extension with Machado will dwarf any other possible contracts that the Orioles may be considering. With a ten year, $300 Million extension considered a baseline for what Machado could earn, his next two years could only add to that total. While the Orioles are still looking to fill out their roster, and are focused on their ongoing arbitration cases, this may be the perfect time to engage Machado in those extension talks.

Obviously, any long term deal carries considerable risk, and a ten year extension for Machado would do so as well. However, by buying out his final year of arbitration, the Orioles could find themselves with a bargain compared to what he could get on the open market.

Manny Machado has said that he wants to remain with the Baltimore Orioles, but has yet to engage in discussions with the team. Even with other priorities, this is the perfect time to start those talks.

