Baltimore Orioles: Dylan Bundy’s Opening Start a Fluke or a Foreshadow?

Baltimore Orioles’ starting pitcher Dylan Bundy got off to a sizzling start to his 2017 campaign Wednesday night. Is this rare result or a sign of big things to come?

Dylan Bundy carved up the Toronto Blue Jays in his opening start Wednesday night. Bundy tossed seven strong innings, giving up just four hits and fanning eight Blue Jays. His effort led to a 3-1 Baltimore victory.

Among Bundy’s many victims were sluggers Josh Donaldson and Jose Bautista. Toronto’s heart and soul combined to go 1-for-6 with four strikeouts. To follow, Kendrys Morales and Troy Tulowitzki also walked away empty-handed, going 0-for-6 with two strikeouts combined.

Dylan Bundy’s performance was borderline masterful. He put forth the kind of outing that will bring great big grins to all of those involved in the Baltimore Orioles organization. Not to blow his lone start out of proportion, but Bundy pitched to his worldly expectations for the first time maybe in his career. Through his prized prospect status, his untimely injuries, and his elapsed climb to the big leagues, perhaps 2017 will see Bundy’s inevitable push to MLB’s top-tier of starting pitchers.

His first start was certainly encouraging. However, consistency is the true key to Bundy’s success. Not only throughout the season, but also through each outing. He instantly proved his ability to force swings and misses, averaging 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 2016. It’s the walks that often get him into trouble. Consequently, Bundy averaged 3.8 walks per nine innings in 2016. The combination of the two led to a 2.48 K/BB ratio, ranking towards the bottom of the league. In comparison, Dylan Bundy’s walk-less start on Wednesday is a tremendous positive.

There is a mountain of pressure on the 24-year-old in 2017. This isn’t only a significant “prove it” year for Bundy, but the Baltimore starting rotation is in desperate need of pleasant surprises. Not that a great year from Bundy would be a surprise, however, he doesn’t yet have the track record to allow for assumptions.

Regardless, Bundy wouldn’t let you know he feels the pressure. He stated his mentality towards the upcoming season in a Baltimore Sun article. Bundy stated:

“Obviously, all of the games are important now once we get in the season. It doesn’t matter if I was starting Game 1 or Game 10 , as long as I’m starting in the big leagues. That’s my goal and that’s always been my goal.”

We’ll see what the season has in store for the young right-hander. Whether a sympathetic figure or a disappointment to this point, the bottom line is the Orioles need results. Dylan Bundy will need to post outstanding results if this Baltimore Orioles team wants to make a postseason run. His dominance was attention grabbing in Game 2 of the regular season. His next start will be equally telling, and each start thereafter. I get the feeling he is on his way to big things in 2017.

