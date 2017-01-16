Baltimore Orioles: Chris Carter has talked to Orioles & Rangers

The Baltimore Orioles aren’t actively looking for a first baseman. However, they have been talking to Chris Carter, who is still a free agent a month before Spring Training.

The Baltimore Orioles have been predictably quiet this offseason minus a few signings and trades.

But if there’s one thing the Orioles have been doing, it’s talking. And according to agent Dan Stewart, the Orioles have been talking to one of his clients.

First baseman Chris Carter has been talking to the Orioles and Texas Rangers for a potential contract for the 2017 season. Stewart also said Carter has been talking with four other teams for the 30-year-old’s services.

Carter was one of those players to have a “bad” 40 home run season. He hit .222 but homered 41 times and notched 27 doubles. The Milwaukee Brewers non-tendered him on the first of November, and since then he’s had trouble finding work in a strong power-hitting first baseman market.

The Orioles don’t consider Carter their first choice; the Orioles would rather go after Mark Trumbo, although they have been playing a cat and mouse game with the power-hitting DH all offseason. The Orioles also have come to the conclusion that they’d rather have the draft pick than continue the ‘cat and mouse’ game.

The Rangers have also shown interest in Mike Napoli as a first base option.

If the Orioles and Rangers aren’t able to get Trumbo and Napoli, then Carter would be an interesting option for both teams.

However, Stewart doesn’t believe that Carter will work out a deal in the week to come. In fact, it could be a while before a team takes a flyer on what the power-hitting first baseman can do.

