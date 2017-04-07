Back from finger ailment, Nats’ Scherzer faces Phils (Apr 07, 2017)

PHILADELPHIA — Set back six weeks in his season preparation due to a stress fracture in his right ring finger, Washington Nationals right-hander Max Scherzer will make his season debut Friday, only a few days later than he would have wanted.

He takes the mound at Philadelphia in the Phillies’ home opener.

Scherzer, whose ailment was discovered in December, returned to make three spring training appearances and post a 2.45 ERA.

“The fact that I was able to at least keep my arm going … I was able to long-toss, get through all my programs, get through the bullpens and here I am,” he told the Washington Times on Thursday.

For the first time in three years, Scherzer wasn’t Washington’s Opening Day starter. That honor went to Stephen Strasburg, who picked up a win in seven innings of two-run ball against the Miami Marlins.

Strasburg was limited to 24 starts last year as he battled right elbow soreness that sent him to the disabled list in August.

“I am just glad they are both healthy,” Washington manager Dusty Baker said of Scherzer and Strasburg.

The Nationals (2-1) are on a bit of a quick turnaround after losing 4-3 to the Miami Marlins on Thursday night in Washington. The game was first delayed by rain and then went 10 innings.

Philadelphia (1-2) returns home after dropping the opening series at Cincinnati, capped by a 7-4 defeat Thursday afternoon.

The series was a metaphor for the state of the Phillies at the moment: A 4-3 win to open the year showed promise, but the two losses that followed show that there is still a lot of work to be done.

Center fielder Odubel Herrera is off to the hottest start of the Phillies’ regulars, going 4-for-10 with three walks. Left fielder Daniel Nava made his season debut Thursday and hit two home runs.

“That’s not my game,” Nava said, “but I’ll take ’em when they come.”

The Phillies fanned 33 times in the three games against the Reds.

“We’re striking out too much,” Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said. “We’re getting pitches to hit early in the count and fouling them off. It’s early.”

The Phillies’ fourth starter, Vince Velasquez, will make his season debut Friday. He is coming off a strong spring: 2-1 with a 2.75 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings.

In his first year with the Phillies and second year in the big leagues last year, the right-hander went 8-6 with a 4.12 ERA in 24 starts. His best stretch was his first eight games, when he went 5-1 with a 2.42 ERA, striking out 59 in 48 1/3 innings.

In his final spring start, Velasquez struck out seven Blue Jays in five innings of a 7-1 win.

“I’m good to go,” he told CSN Philly.

The Nationals’ bats were ready for the season; four players picked up at least three hits in the Miami series, led by catcher Matt Wieters (4-for-8, two RBIs).

