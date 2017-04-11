Atlanta Braves to Introduce Beer Brewed with Baseball Bats

Ever want to get so close to the game that you can taste it? The Atlanta Braves are doing the next best thing, as they are going to have a beer brewed with baseball bats.

There are few things as enjoyable as catching a baseball game in person. The smell of the grass, the roar of the crowd, and the atmosphere at the ballpark are all a part of the experience. It is a great way to get as close to the action as possible, and maybe even come away with a foul ball or a home run, depending on where one is seated.

For fans that want to get even closer, to the point where they can practically taste the game, the Atlanta Braves have something just for you. When their new ballpark debuts on Friday, the Braves will offer a unique beer available only at SunTrust Park.

This beer is an IPA, called the Chopsecutioner. While quite a few ballparks are offering unique craft beers, this offering is going to be different in the way it is being made. The IPA is going to be a bat aged offering, made with actual Mizuno baseball bats.

Yes, real baseball bats are going to be a part of the brewing process. Made by the Terrapin Beer Company, the beer is a lighter version of an IPA they produce called Hopsecutioner, their signature brew.

This beer will be part of a brew lab that Terrapin Beer Company will have at the park. Other baseball themed beers, such as On Deck IPA and Swing Batter Brown Ale will be represented as well. Who knows, maybe a fourth baseball themed beer will be added at some point, allowing for a flight called “Trip Around the Bases” or something similar.

Fans of the Atlanta Braves will not only have a new ballpark to enjoy this season, but a unique beer as well. If you do get to try Chopsecutioner, let us know how it is!

This article originally appeared on

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!