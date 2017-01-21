Atlanta Braves Sign Veteran Catcher Kurt Suzuki??

Braves Sign Another Catcher?

A rumor is circling the twitter world that the Atlanta Braves have signed veteran catcher Kurt Suzuki. Chris Cotillo of SB Nation twitted out this morning that a source of his is reporting of the signing.

Braves sign catcher Kurt Suzuki, source tells SB Nation. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) January 21, 2017

So now the debate begins…where does Suzuki stack up against Anthony Recker and Tuffy Gosewisch?

Personally, I would say Suzuki is a better option as the Braves backup. The 10-year-veteran and 2014 AL All-Star has been a pretty consistent hitter throughout his career. He’s got a career .256 batting average.

According to StatCorner, he’s not the best “framer”, but did rank above Recker in 2016.

This is kinda a strange signing for the Braves. It seemed as though we were okay with going into the 2017 with Tuffy or Recker as the Braves backup catcher…guess not.

The Braves saw what they wanted to see out of Recker in 2016 and looks like they wanted a replacement. I’m guessing Recker could be up for a trade now, but not sure interest level will be high for him. He could be put on waivers and see if he clears.

Braves could do the same with Tuffy Gosewisch….see if he clears waivers and then outright him to Triple-A Gwinnett.

I think Tuffy is something of value for the Braves in case of injury. Recker would be the replaceable one in my opinion.

The more I think about this, the more I like it. I would think this deal is a one-year deal, but nothing has been leaked yet.

Tyler Flowers and Suzuki with a little platoon in 2017. I would think Flowers gets the majority of games, but Braves manager Brian Snitker could go with the hot hand or give pitchers they’re own catcher.

We’ll see soon! And I’ll update this when we hear more about this signing.

This article originally appeared on