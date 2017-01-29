Atlanta Braves Sean Rodriguez and Family Involved In A Serious Car Accident

Braves Rodriguez Involved In Car Incident

Reports are slowing trickling in about Atlanta Braves Sean Rodriguez and his family being involved in a car accident. 7News Miami is reporting that Rodriguez was driving his wife Giselle and their two children when a stolen Miami-Dade Police cruiser t-boned the Rodriguez’s black 2016 Chevy Suburban.

The incident happened near Southwest 99th Street and Coral Way, in West Miami-Dade, on Saturday afternoon around 1:45 p.m.

Since this report came out, the Atlanta Braves have confirmed of the wreck to the news station. Still waiting to see something on their social media outlets.

Braves statement reads, “We are aware that Braves player Sean Rodriguez and his family were involved in a very serious car accident Saturday night in Miami, Fla. At this time our thoughts and prayers are with the health and well-being of Sean’s family as they look to recover.”

In the 7News Miami article, it says Sean was not hurt, but his wife and two kids were taken to the hospital in serious, but stable condition.

An updated report from 7News on Sunday…

On Sunday, Giselle is listed in fair condition at Kendall Regional Medical Center, and her children remain in serious but stable condition at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital.

In the police reports, it’s saying the cop car was stolen and then he lost control, sideswiped a Honda Civic in the other lane and then hit the Rodriguez’s vehicle. The police car then burst into flames. The man who stole the car was killed at the scene.

The Rodriguez children are ages eight and two. This is a photo I found on Giselle’s twitter page of their children.

Obviously a scary, scary situation here and we all should keep the Rodriguez family in our thoughts and prayers.

