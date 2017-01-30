Atlanta Braves Scouting Report on LHP Philip Pfeifer

The Atlanta Braves acquired lefty reliever Phil Pfeifer from the Dodgers last summer. What sort of future does he have?

Player Profile

The Atlanta Braves made an excellent trade last summer when they flipped veteran starter Bud Norris to the Los Angeles Dodgers for a pair of high-ceiling relievers, Caleb Dirks and Pfeifer.

Pfeifer was originally drafted by the Texas Rangers out of high school in the 44th round (a round that no longer exists) in the 2011 draft.

Thankfully, Pfeifer chose to go to college instead of signing, choosing to attend Vanderbilt. I say thankfully as Pfeifer failed a drug test before the 2014 season, revealing a substance abuse problem that had begun in high school.

After missing the entire 2014 season (while his teammates won the College World Series title), Pfeifer returned, and his determination and reflection on his recovery had him voted team captain.

The Dodgers were impressed enough with Pfeifer’s performance in that 2015 season to select him in the 3rd round in the 2015 draft.

The Dodgers started him with their advanced rookie squad in Ogden in the Pioneer League, where he made just one appearance, throwing just 1 2/3 innings.

Pfeifer opened the 2016 season in the low-A Midwest League and only made three appearances before being bumped up to the high-A Cal League. The Braves sent him to high-A Carolina before promoting him to AA Mississippi to finish the 2016 season.

Altogether, Pfeifer made 34 appearances in 2016, throwing 47 2/3 innings, posting a 3.02 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, and posting a 28/60 BB/K ratio.

Scouting Report

Size/Delivery/Control

(Writer’s note: this is the first of a new format for my scouting reports that you will see in future reports coming out – hope you like!)

Size – Pfeifer is listed at 6′ and 190 pounds. He’s likely about that size, which puts him on the small size. From all accounts, this, along with his age, is what predicated his move to the bullpen.

Delivery – Pfeifer has a very quick, active delivery out of the stretch.

Before he comes set, Pfeifer bends at the waist and nearly puts his nose to his knees each time before coming set and beginning his delivery toward the plate.

Pfeifer brings his right knee to the letters as he bends his upper half at the waist.

That bent placement of his upper body tucks his right shoulder and elbow toward first base as he lunges forward with his lead leg, getting a moderate step toward the plate.

I did note that he nearly always stays in line with his stride toward home, but he does have a habit of overstriding, especially when he’s coming with a fastball, which tends to leave it up in the zone.

The moment his right foot hits the ground, Pfeifer’s entire body snaps toward the plate very quickly with a 3/4 arm slot.

Control (55) – Because he repeats his stride line, Pfeifer tends to have very solid control, but his command is not as excellent as it could be.

The quick delivery does not really allow for him to get out of alignment too far to either side, so his miss is typically up or down in the zone.

With his fastball, he tends to miss high enough that he’s not hit hard. However, with the curve especially, he misses more in the middle of the zone, and that can get tagged hard if he doesn’t get good break on the pitch.

Pitches

Fastball (60) – Pfeifer runs his fastball in the lower 90s, sitting 90-93, touching 94-95 when he reaches back for a little extra.

He has just a hair of arm side tail on the pitch, and when he locates the ball low in the zone on lefties it’s a deadly pitch.

Change Up (55) – The tuck in his delivery makes it hard for righties to pick up the change, and when it has opposite movement of his fastball, bearing in on right-handed hitters, it really can get awkward swings.

The change was used rarely against lefties in my viewings of Pfeifer, but it did have good effect tailing away from lefty hitters, so when he’d sequence a hitter in, going out with a change would leave the lefty hitter dumbfounded.

The one thing I did note is that while the pitch is a solid pitch, he doesn’t seem to have confidence in throwing the pitch in all counts, as I never once saw him shake off a sign and go to a change. He shook off signs to go to each of his other two offerings, however.

Curve Ball (60) – Pfeifer doesn’t work with a big, looping 12-6 curve. His curve is a more power effect, though the velocity is more upper 70s/lower 80s.

He gets a very solid 11-5 break on the pitch, but it’s typically a tight break that works from a hitter’s mid thigh to his lower knee.

I did note that he could take a bit off of the pitch and get a more looped effect when facing a righty and really bury the pitch at his toes.

The multiple looks to his curve allows him to keep righty hitters guessing. With lefties, he uses the harder curve primarily, except in strikeout situations.

MLB Player Comp

Pfeifer reminds me a ton of former Braves prospect Brett Oberholtzer in his physical profile, though Oberholtzer is a couple inches taller.

Oberholtzer was left in the rotation as he developed, and I honestly believe that Pfeifer would be in the rotation for many other organizations, but his stuff as a reliever has a chance to play well against both sides.

Oberholtzer finally moved to a long relief role last season in his fourth big league season at 27 years old, but I honestly wonder if he would have been a more successful big leaguer as a reliever from the get-go.

Pfeifer’s role will likely not be at the back of the bullpen as a closer or 8th inning guy, but he should be able to go more than an inning as a guy in the 5th-7th innings, giving a team quality appearances from the left side.

Pfeifer will likely open 2017 in AA with Mississippi, but it’d not surprise if he impressed enough to force the Braves’ hands, especially with the value of quality lefty relief.

