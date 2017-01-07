Atlanta Braves: SAL Title Team Members Returning to Rome for Championship Celebration

The Atlanta Braves organization saw four of its six farm system teams make deep runs into their respective playoffs in 2016, including a South Atlantic League championship for the low-A Rome club.

With a whole slew of the Atlanta Braves‘ top prospects crammed into the 2016 roster up in Rome, it shouldn’t have been a surprise that the team turned a second half push into a Sally League trophy last season.

To honor the accomplishments of Manager Randy Ingle‘s latest team, the Rome Braves have organized an off-season celebration and concert in conjunction with the club’s annual Hot Stove Gathering.

This year’s festivities will include several key members of last season’s title run, and will give fans a chance to see a good number of top Braves prospects up close and personal all in one location.

According to the Rome Braves, among those set to attend this year’s annual Hot Stove Event are manager Randy Ingle, Mike Soroka, Austin Riley, Kolby Allard, Touki Toussaint, Max Fried, Patrick Weigel, and Stephen Gaylor. More attendees are expected between now and the event, according club management.

South Atlantic League Hall of Famer Ingle, who will return to manage the Rome Braves in 2017, notched his 1,500th managerial win during the ream’s title run last season.

Soroka, Allard, Toussaint, and Fried are all former first round MLB Draft picks. Rome native Stephen Gaylor has played high school (Rome), college (Berry), and professional level baseball in his hometown of Rome. Austin Riley had a breakout offensive season in 2016, while seventh round pick Weigel impressed on the mound.

The annual Hot Stove Gathering is set for Saturday, January 28 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Forum Civic Center in downtown Rome, Georgia. The gathering will include appetizers, an autograph session and a question and answer opportunity for fans. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 the day of the event.

The Hot Stove will be followed by a Championship Celebration Concert, also set for the Forum with country music star Colt Ford. Doors to the concert will open at 7 p.m. with the show beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 the day of the show with VIP tickets available at $50.

Both the Hot Stove and Championship Celebration Concert are open to the public.

