Atlanta Braves Rookie Inks Endorsement Deal with New Era

Atlanta Braves rookie Dansby Swanson is making money off the field now. The up and coming shortstop just signed a deal with on-field cap provider, New Era.

It certainly didn’t take long for Atlanta Braves rookie Dansby Swanson to start raking in the dough. Though this paycheck isn’t coming in because of on-field play.

In a Tweet earlier today from ESPN Sports Business Reporter, Darren Rovell, New Era signed a hand-full of young stars.

New Era is the official partner and on-field cap supplier for Major League Baseball and all Minor League affiliates as well.

New Era announces five new endorsers: Noah Syndergaard, Jose Altuve, Mookie Betts, Corey Seager & Dansby Swanson. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 10, 2017

Obviously, monetary details are unknown, but the folks at New Era have noticed the star power Swanson possesses.

Aside from Swanson, New Era also inked Noah Syndergaard, Jose Altuve, Mookie Betts, and Corey Seager; as Rovell says. But these weren’t just random selections.

These players, to me, represent the major regions of attraction to fans. Syndergaard (New York) and Betts (Boston) in the Northeast. Altuve (all of Texas) in the South and Seager (California) on the West Coast.

Then you have Swanson representing all the Southeast.

So, I’m sure you’ll begin to see images of Swanson in the Southeast popping up in stores like Dicks, Lids, and even in the Braves team stores.

Speaking of New Era, I probably need to get out and find me a new lid for the season.

Congratulations to Dansby on his new deal and we all can’t wait to see him in 2017 at SunTrust.

This article originally appeared on