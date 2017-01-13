Atlanta Braves News: The Morning Chop, Spring Training on TV, Hot Stove Gathering

MLB Trade Rumors

Tomahawk Take Editor’s Note: We all kinda had the thought in the back of our minds, but didn’t know the Atlanta Braves were out shopping him as much as possibly they were. Mallex Smith has been traded to the Mariners and then on to the Rays where he’ll probably be given a great opportunity to make the 2017 opening day roster. If you’re asking yourself, or even others online, why the Braves didn’t get more for Mallex I can assure you that the Braves did their due diligence on this. General Manager John Coppolella has had many weeks and the Winter Meetings to ask around about Smith so I’m sure he thought the Mariners and Luiz Gohara was the best bang for their buck and pulled the trigger. Two concerns about Gohara that continue to come up are his shoulder issues and his maturity. Two HUGE concerns. Hope the Braves have a plan in place.

The Mariners tried to acquire Mallex Smith from the Braves on multiple occasions this offseason and had talks with Atlanta about him as recently as last Friday. However, Seattle GM Jerry Dipoto swung a deal for Jarrod Dyson, instead. Dipoto and the Mariners still saw value in Smith and knew the Rays had interest in him as a potential component in a Drew Smyly trade, so Dipoto circled back with Atlanta counterpart John Coppolella over the weekend to get talks rolling once again. (As an aside, Rosenthal counts a staggering 35 trades for Dipoto since taking over as Seattle’s GM in Sept. 2015. Thanks for always keeping us busy, Jerry.)

Rome Braves

More Players Confirmed for Hot Stove Gathering

Tomahawk Take Editor’s Note: If you live within the driving range of 2 Government Plaza

Rome, GA 30161, I would mark this event on my calendar. Look at the names that will be attending this event and the article says more will be announced. Tickets aren’t that expensive and you’ll get great interaction with the next stars of the Atlanta Braves. Make it an all day event since country star Colt Ford will preform later that evening. Starving for baseball? Attend this event to hold you over for a few more weeks!

The Rome Braves have confirmed additional players that will be attending the Hot Stove Gathering on January 28th. Along with Mike Soroka, Austin Riley, and manager Randy Ingle who have been previously announced, Kolby Allard, Touki Toussaint, Max Fried, Patrick Weigel, and Stephen Gaylor have also confirmed their attendance. More attendees will be announced in the coming days. The annual Hot Stove Event will take place from 2 til 4 p.m. at the Forum which will include appetizers, an autograph session and a question and answer opportunity for fans. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 the day of the event. Following the Hot Stove Gathering will be the Championship Celebration Concert at the Forum with country music star Colt Ford. Doors open at 7 p.m. with the concert beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 the day of the show with VIP tickets available at $50.

Braves.com

Braves will have 7 spring games air on TV

Tomahawk Take Editor’s Note: Ahh, that baseball smell is in the air…well, almost. If you live on the southeast you’re probably experiencing a warm day today which makes it seems like it’s baseball time. I woke up this morning with birds chirping and I’m wearing a polo today to work. Unfortunately, tomorrow it’s suppose to be back in the 40’s. Anyway, we’re getting close to pitchers and catchers reporting to camp which should make you feel all good inside. This article by Braves beat writer Mark Bowman almost shot goosebumps down my back…spring training baseball on TV! Oh baby, we’re almost over the winter hump and onto spring…got to love this portion of the year!

FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast will carry seven of Braves’ Spring Training games this year, including an exhibition contest against the Yankees on March 31, which will serve as the first game played at SunTrust Park. Games scheduled to be broadcast on FOX Sports Southeast are as follows: March 11 at Cardinals (1 p.m. ET), March 19 vs. Cardinals (1 p.m.), March 23 vs. Tigers (6 p.m.), March 25 vs. Mets (1 p.m.) and March 27 vs. Tigers (6 p.m.). FOX Sports South will carry a March 24 road game against the Tigers and the March 31 game that will be played in Atlanta.

This article originally appeared on