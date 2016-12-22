Atlanta Braves News: The Morning Chop, Head Athletic TrainerJeff Porter, On This Day In 1999

Fox Sports

Atlanta Braves History: John Rocker Goes Off the Deep End

Tomahawk Take Editor’s Note: So much promise, so much hope, so much talent (maybe). Rocker exploded onto the Atlanta Braves scene as a 23-year-old lefty out of the bullpen in 1998. Between 1991 and 1999, the Braves had six different relief pitchers who led them in saves. Rocker was suppose to be our savor for the 9th inning. In 1999, he was given the keys to be the Braves closer. He recorded 38 saves that year with 104 strikeout in 72.1 innings pitched. He was exciting. He came running out of the bullpen to the mound, he had a glaring stare at the hitter, he spoke his mind…and eventually, that’s what got him in trouble. On this day in 1999, after his fantastic season, SI asked do to a sit down interview with Rocker. During this interview, he insulted just about everybody. Following this, there was a bus incident, more interviews, worst performances on the mound, boos coming from everywhere…he was done. Braves traded him mid-season 2001 to the Indians and he was done in the MLB by 2003.

John Rocker had appeared to be one of the bright young closers in baseball. That was until this day in 1999, when the Atlanta Braves reliever gave his infamous interview to Sports Illustrated. However, that was not destined to be the case. Instead, Rocker literally talked his way out of baseball, beginning with his infamous interview with Sports Illustrated, a conversation that took place on this day in 1999. In the interview, he pretty much insulted every group possible, as well as the entire city of New York. With his profanity laced tirades, he came across as a truly bigoted being, one who hated everyone that was not like him. He was forced to publicly apologize, and was made to undergo psychiatric counseling and drug tests. Major League baseball also suspended and fined him, although a hearing dropped the suspension to 14 games and the fine to $500.

Atlanta Braves

Braves announce several changes to medical staff

Tomahawk Take Editor’s Note: More minor changes within the Atlanta Braves organization were announced on Wednesday afternoon…this time it was with the medical staff. This news won’t blow you away, but it’s news within the organization. Injuries happen every year to just about everyone so the medical staff is an important part to our franchise. The training staff all return with head athletic trainer Jeff Porter, assistant athletic trainer Jim Lovell and Andrew Houser overseeing the overall training program. The Braves announced several changes to their medical staff on Wednesday afternoon, headlined by Gary Lourie’s promotion to head team physician. Lourie has served as an associate physician on the Braves’ medical staff since 2000. He will fill the role previously held by Norman Elliott, who is among a group of the team’s former physicians who will no longer be part of the medical staff. Joe Chandler, the beloved physician who received credit from former pitchers Tom Glavine and John Smoltz during their Hall of Fame speeches, has not yet decided whether he’ll accept the Braves’ invitation to continue serving as their director of medical services emeritus.

Marvin Royster, Tim Griffith, Jeff Hoadley and Brooks Lide are among the team physicians who will remain on the team’s medical staff. The new physicians added to the staff are John Xerogeanes, Spero Karas, Kyle Hammond, Ken Mautner, Lee Kneer, Jeff Webb and Jonathan Kim.

MLB.com

Trooper sentenced in death of Braves trainer’s wife

Tomahawk Take Editor’s Note: It’s been almost five years since the horrific accident involving Braves head athletic trainer Jeff Porter, his wife, son and one additional passenger with a police officer. On December 31, 2011 the Porter’s were going through a four-way intersection when the cop drove through a red light and collided with the family. Unfortunately, Jeff’s wife Kathy passed away at the scene. The officer received a two-year sentence as well as an eight-year probation sentence to educate other law enforcement officers. This was a tragic incident, but hopefully some good can come out of it as he teaches others his story and how police need to stay alert even though the sirens were on.

A two-year prison sentence was handed down on Tuesday for the car accident that killed the wife of Braves head athletic trainer Jeff Porter, according to The Associated Press. Former Georgia state trooper Donald Crozier pleaded guilty on Monday to vehicular homicide and violating his oath of office for his role in the crash, which claimed the life of 54-year-old Kathy Porter on Dec. 31, 2011. Crozier also will serve eight years of probation and work to educate other law enforcement officers on dangers and responsibilities associated with their jobs. Jeff Porter has been a member of the Braves’ training staff since 1985 and became head athletic trainer in 2003. He was driving his Ford Expedition on that night, less than a mile north of Turner Field, when Dozier’s police cruiser slammed into it at the intersection of Capitol Avenue and Memorial Drive. While Jeff, his then-19-year-old son David and another passenger suffered non-critical injuries, Kathy died at the scene.

This article originally appeared on