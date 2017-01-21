Atlanta Braves News: The Morning Chop, Ender Inciarte Playing in WBC, Jabari Blash?

AJC

Game times set for Braves’ openers

Tomahawk Take Editor’s Note: Single game tickets won’t go on sale for another couple weeks, but you can at least start planning your trips. On Friday, the MLB announced when the first pitch will be thrown out at season opening games as well as the final games. The last regular season games will be on October 1st and all games will start at 3pm ET. This will be the third year in a row that the MLB has decided to play all season ending games at the same time. I’m already looking forward to that Opening Monday…I should go ahead and put in a PTO request because if I don’t, no work will be completed. Major League Baseball announced the time for the Braves’ season opener at the Mets. The teams will meet at 1:10 p.m. April 3 as part of a two-day slate of games on ESPN on April 2-3.

The Sunday opening-day action on ESPN begins at 1:10 p.m. when the Rays play host to the Yankees. The Giants play next at the Arizona Diamondbacks at 4:10 p.m. on ESPN2. At 8:35 p.m., the Cubs and Cardinals meet in St. Louis in a game also televised on ESPN. After the Braves and Mets meet on Monday, the Padres play at the Dodgers at 4:10 p.m., followed by the Indians at Rangers at 7:05 p.m. and the Angels at Athletics at 10:05 p.m. The Angels-A’s game is scheduled for ESPN2. The other three are set for ESPN.

Tomahawk Take Editor’s Note: I saw quickly yesterday that the Padres DFA Jabari Blash, but didn’t really think much of it until this morning. I saw on Twitter, Ryan Cothran mention that, it would be a good idea if the Braves signed him. We do have one spot left on the 40-man roster and with only three outfielders (outfield only, Sean Rodriquez and Jace Peterson can both play there if needed) on that roster we’re probably still looking for someone in that spot. The 27-year-old from the St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands has had a pretty successful minor league career. When given his shot with the Padres last year, he struggled. The 6’5″ 235 pound outfielder had a slash line of .169/.298/.324 with three home runs and five RBIs in 38 games played. Blash can play either right-field or left-field. We’ll see if the Braves put in a flier with him. It’s strange that the Braves haven’t signed either Jeff Francouer or Kelly Johnson…maybe they’re looking for something else.

Blash was designated for assignment by the Padres on Friday, Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports. The Padres liked Blash enough to reacquire him shortly after designating him for assignment last May, but he ultimately appeared in only 38 games despite spending nearly the entire season with the big club, and the team again decided he was expendable in order to open up a spot on the 40-man roster for pitcher Trevor Cahill. Blash’s next step will be determined after his waiver period comes to a close.

Altuve, Odor have Venezuela loaded at second

Tomahawk Take Editor’s Note: Team Venezuela looks like they will be a pretty stacked team — along with many other squads — they’re manager, Omar Vizquel will have his hands full. It looks as though Inciarte will be the teams center fielder as the rumors is Phillies Odubel Herrera will move to left-field for the World Baseball Classic. The Braves will have Freddie Freeman (not official yet) playing for Team Canada, Julio Teheran pitching for Team Colombia and Ender in center for Venezuela. Our Spring Training camp is going to be a little slim of stars early on. Plan trips accordingly.

Altuve already has committed to playing in the Classic, and Odor has indicated his intent to do the same. One source said Venezuelan baseball officials are planning on Altuve as their regular second baseman, based on seniority, national-team experience and career achievements. Altuve is coming off his best overall season, finishing third in voting for the American League Most Valuable Player Award. Vizquel, then, must determine whether Odor will get enough at-bats at second base or designated hitter to justify the time away from Rangers Spring Training. And for now, five-time All-Star Victor Martinez — a revered figure in Venezuelan baseball circles — is expected to be the team’s DH. The Venezuelan outfield has a similar logjam, as Odubel Herrera, the Phillies’ ascendant center fielder, likely will need to move to left in deference to Braves Gold Glove winner Ender Inciarte. Rockies slugger Carlos Gonzalez is expected to play right.

