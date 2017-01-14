Atlanta Braves News: The Morning Chop, Arbitration, David Ross, Tim Tebow

Yahoo Sports

David Ross lands interesting new job with the Cubs

Tomahawk Take Editor’s Note: A part of me wishes he would have come back to Atlanta for this new role, but who am I to be so selfish. Chicago is a perfect fit for Ross as he’s coming off the World Series and spent the past two seasons there. Ross was in Atlanta from 2009 to 2012 and had four fantastic seasons with the Braves. It’s great to see Ross continue within the MLB as you could tell in interviews once he retired that he still wanted to be around. Ross will most likely continue his path to a front office role, a managerial role or possible being a General Manager of a team.

For David Ross, the 18-year major-league catcher who retired following the Chicago Cubs historic World Series win in November, the door of opportunity opened quickly. On Friday, the Cubs announced that Ross would remain with the organization as a special assistant to baseball operations. On the surface, that might seem like a throwaway title created as a favor to Ross, or maybe even an excuse to keep around a beloved member of the team and community. But the truth is Ross will bear a lot of responsibility across several platforms as the team described in its press release.

In his new role with the organization, Ross will contribute to all elements within the club’s baseball operations department, including major league operations, player development, pro scouting and work within the front office. He will also assist in evaluating amateur players leading up to the draft among additional responsibilities and opportunities throughout the year.

Sandy Alderson says Tim Tebow will ‘be around’ Mets’ big-league camp

Tomahawk Take Editor’s Note: So a guy that slashed .194/.296/.242 in the Arizona Fall League in 2016, went 12-for-62 with eight walks and 20 strikeouts could get an invite to the New York Mets Spring Training? I’m a fan of Tim Tebow and what he stands for, but the Mets have to be smart about this. I’m not sure what good this would come about. Mets GM may have been joking about this situation, but is it something to joke about? That just brings up more and more joking about their team. Well, I guess if he’s okay with laughing at his team, we all can…right?

The New York Mets earlier this week announced the minor-league players who received an invite to the team’s big-league spring training camp. Perhaps not surprisingly, Tim Tebow’s name wasn’t on the list. But that doesn’t mean the 29-year-old prospect won’t see some action at the major league level during spring training, so says Mets general manager Sandy Alderson. “Too frequently for some and not frequently enough for others,” Alderson jokingly said of Tebow possibly playing in some of the Mets’ Grapefruit League games, via ESPN. “He’ll be around.”

Tomahawk Take Editor’s Note: Read up on Alan’s in depth report on the Ian Krol and Arodys Vizcaino’s arbitration numbers. The last time the Braves had to go deep into the arbitration case procedure was in 2015 with Mike Minor. Before that it was in 2001 with John Rocker. This organization has a good resume of settling these deals prior to it getting into an uncomfortable time. After the hearing, Minor told reporters that…he holds no hard feelings toward the Braves organization, understanding that the process was merely business. Oh Mike Minor. Not that this has anything to do with the arbitration, but he hasn’t pitched in the majors since. Well maybe it does…if the last two Braves to go into the arbitration hearings were Rocker and Minor, I wouldn’t like my luck. Anyways, we won’t have to worry about this for another year as the Braves settled on their two remaining players.

Krol agreed to a one-year, $900,000 deal with the Braves on Friday, avoiding arbitration, MLB.com’s Mark Bowman reports. He pitched quite well out of the bullpen last year, posting a 3.18 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 56:13 K:BB in 51 innings. However, he is not particularly close to competing for saves, and should see most of his opportunities in middle relief in 2017.

