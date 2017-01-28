Atlanta Braves News: Morning Chop, Previewing Catchers, Jeff Francoeur To ATL?

Atlanta Braves

Could Francoeur still return to Braves?

Tomahawk Take Editor’s Note: Bring Frency back! I’m definitely on this train. Francoeur is that veteran presence that the Braves need on the bench and in the locker room. He’s only 33-years-old, but has been in the major leagues since 2005. There’s a chance Braves could sign him to a minor league deal (with most likely a spring training invite) and either have him waiting in Gwinnett or if he has a good ST, he could still be that 4th outfielder. The problem I see with signing Francoeur would be he’s locked at left or right field and unless an injury happens to Kemp and Markakis, he wouldn’t get a lot of playing time. As we get closer and closer to spring training, more chips will fall and we’ll find out the homes of players like Frenchy shortly. As things currently stand, the Braves would not be willing to provide Francoeur anything more than a Minor League deal. While Francoeur’s preference is to return to his hometown team and experience SunTrust Park’s inaugural season, the veteran outfielder is still looking for a big league deal. As of now, no offer has been made.

While totaling 331 plate appearances with the Braves and Marlins last year, Francoeur batted .254 with seven homers and a .675 OPS. The 33-year-old had a .726 OPS in 144 plate appearances against lefties and a .636 OPS in 187 plate appearances against right-handers. Francoeur has accepted the fact that his days as an everyday player are long gone, and some of his value comes from the leadership he provides both in the clubhouse and the community. But as the Braves prepare to enter this season with an eight-man bullpen, they don’t know if there would be a spot for Francoeur on their short bench.

You Could Try To Attempt A World Record By Going To All 30 MLB Parks In 25 Days In 2017 By Driving!

Tomahawk Take Editor’s Note: Oh man, this article has me wanting to plan a vacation trip! How awesome would this be? 30 MLB parks in 25 days…okay, my goal in life is to attend a ball game in each of the MLB stadiums, but I’m not sure I could do it in that short of span. Personally, I would probably get sick of driving, eating ball park foods, random hotels, sleeping in the car, etc. Would be a wild trip and one you’d never forget. If anyone is attempting this or wanting to try it, this article lists out a great plan to attend all parks…though it is in a very short amount of time.

So I have done about everything there is to do in for World Records in going to all the 30 MLB Parks. I was able to hit all 30 MLB Parks in just 23 Days during 2012, besting my own 2009 record of 30/24. The rules are simple. You have to be in attendance for every pitch of every game for all 30 MLB games you attend. You are not permitted to show up in the building once the game has started, or you are disqualified. This trip would start on Thursday May 18, at 1:05 Eastern Standard Time for that exact retro attempt. I have done this scenario for each of my 5 World Record Attempts previously – and actually used my 2012 retroactive game to complete my 30 in 23 mark.

2017 Braves Preview Series: The Catchers

Tomahawk Take Editor’s Note: If you haven’t started listening to the Around the Big Leagues podcast with Grant McAuley, I would highly recommend it. Awesome information, great contributing voices and moves quickly. His latest podcast is previewing the Braves 2017 catcher position.

That situation has been reduced by one recently when Tuffy Gosewisch was signed by the Mariners off waivers. The Braves have now three guys battling for the two catching positions. Tyler Flowers is almost a lock unless of an injury and Kurt Suzuki is right there. In case of an injury, Anthony Recker is right there (most likely starting the year with the Gwinnett Braves).

Did the Braves improve this offseason at this spot? It’s hard to say they’ve improved, but since we had A.J. Pierzynski and Flowers (and Recker) at that spot last year, I think we have improved.

One thing I’ll leave with you right here…Jonathan Lucroy still doesn’t have a contract extension with the Rangers and could be a free agent after this season. Flowers has a team option for 2018, but Suzuki signed a one year deal.

The Atlanta Braves enter 2017 with reasons to be hopeful about the future of the franchise. A rebuilding process has taken place over the past two years, replenishing the minor league system and infusing the pipeline with scores of talented players. However, that took a toll on the big league club. After suffering through a pair of 95-plus loss seasons, the Braves seemed to turn the corner collectively in the second half of 2016. As they move into SunTrust Park and begin writing a new chapter in the franchise’s rich history, Atlanta is hoping that strong finish was a sign of things to come. This five-part preview series will focus on a different aspect of the club over the five weeks leading up to spring training. Braves pitchers and catchers report to Disney on February 14 and the first full squad work-out is February 18.

