Atlanta Braves Morning Chop: The End of No Baseball Cometh

January 31. That means tomorrow welcomes in February – a month with actual baseball games being played. I for one can’t wait.

The Atlanta Braves are about to embark on a whole new chapter in their storied history – which stretches back to 1876 and over 21,000 games. Only the Cubs have played more.

This history includes 3 World Series titles – one in each city the franchise has called home – 23 playoff appearances, 4 stadiums, 51 Hall of Famers (with at least one more on the way) and one thousand nine hundred forty-two major leaguers in those 141 seasons of baseball.

Yet with all that history, this season feels different. Like the beginning of something fresh and new.

Some of this comes from a new stadium. But while this will be the third such facility in the 50+ years that the Braves have resided in Atlanta, this one also feels different. It’s purpose-built with a plan for engaging the fans and hopefully keeping them engaged in the happenings of a destination spot that’s more than just a baseball ticket – which soon promises to be special in and of itself.

Ah promises… A lot of this renewed vigor comes from promises that are being made for a brighter future – one that will require stepped-up performances to fulfill.

But it isn’t like we will need a single player to suddenly become a hall-of-fame performer to make this team something special again. There are opportunities all around us. It’s truly a team effort as the Braves have assembled something that even Jim Callis had to grudgingly admit is the best in baseball:

Part of this is the fact that we are emerging from a particularly difficult political season that has occupied the headlines without a break since the last bats were silenced, the cleats were removed, and the balls put away.

We follow baseball because of the competition, because of the beautiful nuances of the game, and because it represents a separation from some of the other necessary and more rigorous aspects of life. Regardless of your particular political bent, the return of baseball will be welcomed with open arms as we allow the functions of government to march forward while we turn our attentions elsewhere.

In these pages, we will instead look forward to a number of topics this Spring that will be of particular interest:

How will some of these NRI do?

Can the offense pick up where it left off in October?

What will the World Baseball tournament do for – or against – some teams as their players ‘ramp it up early’

Is SunTrust Park going to be completely ready to go for it first game at the end of March?

How will all of these young pitchers react to being supplanted by an (almost) entirely new rotation?

Just how good are these guys gonna be?

Can Sarasota County and the Braves get together on a new Spring deal to get construction started in time for a 2019 opening?

What’s Coppy up to today?

Today is thus the last day of our Baseball Winter. Tomorrow brings us a month with teams traveling to Florida and Arizona, with lines being drawn, gloves being popped, and the smiles of players welcoming one another back for a new season.

We don’t need a groundhog in Pennsylvania to tell us when Spring starts.

It’s almost time to play ball again.

Atlanta Braves executives ‘can’t wait’ to land in North Port stadium

The newest plans for the project show a $75 million to $80 million complex on about 70 acres off West Villages Parkway, including a 6,500-seat stadium.

SARASOTA – Atlanta Braves executives touted their commitment to bring spring training baseball to North Port to local leaders on Tuesday morning.

It was the team officials’ first public appearance here since discussions began more than a year ago to relocate the Major League Baseball club to a new spring training stadium and practice facility in the West Villages district, just south of the State College of Florida campus in North Port.

“We can’t wait until this complex comes out of the ground and we make that our home for the next 30 years in Sarasota County,” said Braves Vice Chairman John Schuerholz, who will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame this summer.

The newest plans for the project show a $75 million to $80 million complex on about 70 acres off West Villages Parkway, including a 6,500-seat stadium, team clubhouse, training facilities, a half-dozen practice baseball fields, six multi-use fields and space for the team’s sports medicine and player academy.

The complex is envisioned to become the heart of a planned “town center” commercial and residential district in the West Villages and will create opportunities for the college and nearby medical practices to partner with the team and its affiliates, officials have said.

Financing for the project includes roughly $22 million in county tourist development taxes, $20 million in state stadium grants and $4 million to $5 million in North Port contributions. The remainder would be covered by the team’s lease plus infrastructure improvements and land donated to the project by the West Villages’ development partners.

The team’s academy also will be a year-round facility for players in the Braves development program to train and for those in rehabilitation, bringing a new sports medicine hub to the North Port area, Schuerholz said. He also suggested the team would consider bringing a minor league affiliate to the stadium at some point, noting one affiliate signed a four-year agreement in Kissimmee in the fall.

[ Ed. note: – there is definitely a long-range, full year plan here. Earlier cost estimates for a facility had ranged close to the $100 million mark, so this seems to be scaled back just a bit.

Nonetheless, this essentially confirms one conjecture – that the Florida Fire Frogs have may have a fairly short life in Kissimmee. The Braves ended up committing to a 4-year deal there that would put them 2 years past the planned opening of this (Florida) West Coast facility, but that’s probably okay since the lease proposal for North Port involves a 30-year team commitment.

Much more written up on this – please also see the link above.

Now the question: can all of the particulars in this “aggressive schedule” be put into place to allow 2019 to become reality?

