Atlanta Braves Morning Chop: More on Crash; Spring Startups

Coming so quickly after the deaths of Andy Marte and Yordano Ventura, news of a traffic accident involving Sean Rodriguez and his family – which included a fatality – left us fearing the worst for a while last night.

Giselle Rodriguez will be okay. Two of their 4 children are said to be “stable” though still in serious condition. One of the newest Atlanta Braves, Sean Rodriguez, was reported to be unhurt.

That said, suppose you were in the front seat of a Chevy Suburban when a police car appears out of nowhere, you ram into it broadside, it bursts into flames, and you later learn that the driver is dead? [More details as Jeff reported last night here]

There’s “unhurt” and then there’s “unaffected”.

There’s also the fact that two

the couple’s children – reported as 2 and 8 years old – suffered serious injuries in the wreck. No word on whether the other 2 were with them at the time.

The driver of the police car was not a policeman – why would anyone steal a police car?? – and he was killed in the crash. So many times in such wrecks, the criminal is the one who makes it out alive while innocents do not.

It’s been five year ago this month that Braves’ trainer Jeff Porter lost his wife in a wreck that did involve a police officer – a Georgia State Trooper. That driver was fired and ultimately given a 2 year prison sentence for his actions that day.

The good news is that the Rodriguez family has survived – though ‘serious condition’ does indeed leave some doubt in children this young. We hope to have some updates later today, but we share these sentiments with the Atlanta Braves today:

Our thoughts and prayers are with the health and well-being of Sean Rodriguez and his family as they recover from a car accident in Miami. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) January 30, 2017

Teams are already starting to load their trucks for Florida

They aren’t the first, but the Washington Nationals are certainly among the early teams to start loading their equipment hauler for Spring Training.

Nats Truck Day… Spring Training is near pic.twitter.com/FeGeQmBvAP — Jamal Collier (@JamalCollier) January 30, 2017

Now this next one is just funny…

An entire box for Werth's new shoes. Goals. pic.twitter.com/n5jLTp3Kig — Jamal Collier (@JamalCollier) January 30, 2017

Guess he can have more room for shoes since he’s not taking up any space with shaving equipment and supplies… or hair-care products.

The Nationals are probably going down early simply because they are opening new digs in West Palm Beach this year -a joint facility with the Astros – and need to figure out where everything will be stashed.

Maybe if they get there first, they get first dibs on which side of the building they get to use?

The Red Sox are getting close to traveling as well, but they will take another week to load up.

The Sox will be down in the same neighborhood that the Braves are hoping to occupy beginning in 2019.

Speaking of that, we might check more into the Braves and Sarasota County again tomorrow!

