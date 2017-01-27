Atlanta Braves Minor League All Questions Answered For January

Atlanta Braves Minor League All Questions Answered, January Edition

We’ve seen the Atlanta Braves Top 100 prospect list updated this month along with a number of scouting reports come out on Tomahawk Take. We’re just a matter of days from pitchers and catchers reporting, so even though there may be snow on the ground where I am, there’s baseball on the brain!

It’s time to start getting excited about the upcoming season and the players that could be making an impact for the major league team and the minor league system in 2017!!

The “Rules”

Rules?! We don’t need no stinking rules!

Well, okay, a couple of suggested guidelines. This will primarily be answered by Benjamin Chase, the minor league coordinator around these parts, however any member of the Tomahawk Take team or any one of you can feel free to add your answer/comment to a question asked. Any question posted to this thread before Sunday at midnight eastern will be answered, so feel free to ask away, even if you don’t catch this on the exact day that it posted to the site! If the number gets to be too heavy, in the future I may set an earlier cut off time, but for right now, we’ll stick to keeping this open to new questions throughout the weekend.

Some Basic Info

For those who are curious which players are on which rosters, here are the links to the pages for each of the Braves’ affiliates. There are always great tid bits of news on the team sites along with promotions and ballpark information if you get the opportunity to go to a game.

AAA Gwinnett Braves

AA Mississippi Braves

A+ Florida Fire Frogs

A Rome Braves

Advanced Rookie Danville Braves

Rookie GCL Braves

Foreign Rookie DSL Braves

Let It Rip!

So, feel free to ask anything and everything about prospects that you may want to know! All you need to do is post a question in the comments section below, and as I have time, I’ll answer questions I can get to, and any others reading the post can certainly provide their own insight as well!

That link above is to the database of all Braves minor leaguers that I put together in early May of 2016. I keep that updated and did a big update in January of all players on there. I’ll work to do a monthly update to the stats on the page there and will update scouting reports as they happen.

