Atlanta Braves Making Waiver Wire Moves; Add Walker, Lose Tuffy

The Atlanta Braves made two moves today via waiver wire. The Braves lose Tuffy, but add Adam Walker. Still no Suzuki on 40-man.



The speed of transactions aren’t that mysterious and the Atlanta Braves are fast. When a player is lost on waivers, the other shoe drops pretty quickly.

It was no different today.

Minutes ago, the Seattle Mariners announced they had claimed Tuffy Gosewisch from the Braves. Oh Tuffy, we barely knew ye.

The Mariners have claimed catcher Tuffy Gosewisch off waivers from Atlanta. RHP Jonathan Aro has been designated for assignment. pic.twitter.com/IDUYQYxQgG — MarinersPR (@MarinersPR) January 26, 2017

Literally seconds later, Atlanta announced the addition of Adam Walker, from Baltimore.

Walker comes over from Baltimore, by way of Minnesota, and takes the 40-man spot Tuffy occupied.

Walker had decent numbers in AAA. Although, the strike out numbers are pretty high. If he can knock those down, he probably fits in well. I’m sure we’ll get a better analysis later.

#Braves claimed OF Adam Walker, 25, from #Orioles. He hit .243 with 27 HR (202K) in AAA last season. Has 124 HR over 5 minor league seasons. — Grant McAuley (@grantmcauley) January 26, 2017

Walker slashed .243/.305/.479 with 27 HRs for Triple-A Rochester last year. He's hit at least 25 HRs each of the past four seasons — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) January 26, 2017

Walker has had an interesting winter, much like that of former Brave Tyrell Jenkins. Walker has now been claimed by his third team over the off-season.

However, to the best of my knowledge, still leaves 39 of 40 spots full on the 40-man. What about Kurt Suzuki?

Suzuki has yet to be added to the 40-man. Why this is we’re not sure. Is it a physical hang up or is it just a timing ting?

Either way, the moves are connected.

The Braves have claimed OF Adam Brett Walker off waivers from the Orioles. This is why Gosewisch was placed on waivers. — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) January 26, 2017

With the addition of Suzuki, Tuffy was the one who was lost. Which means, Anthony Recker is still a Brave.

This probably, but isn’t a guarantee, that Walker becomes the 4th outfielder and depth bat off the bench.

With the high strikeout rate of Walker, the question is, will he break camp on big league roster? He’s never been higher than AAA, but the guy can mash.

Newest Atlanta Braves 40 man member @walkoff28 hitting an absolute bomb pic.twitter.com/vdabmR1Vgv — braves reddit (@BravesReddit) January 26, 2017

Fare thee well Tuffy, best of luck in Seattle.

Welcome to Braves Country Adam Walker.

This article originally appeared on