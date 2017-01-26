Atlanta Braves Getting Trade Hit on Arodys Vizcaino?

With several teams still looking for leftovers after most of the holiday meals have long been cleaned up, the Atlanta Braves could still entertain some targeted trade opportunities – and one is being suggested this morning.

There are two rivals of the Atlanta Braves in the NL East that continue to be looking under the couch cushions for relief help – particularly late inning help.

Those teams – the Nationals and the Mets – were both stymied yesterday with the news that Greg Holland is going to the Colorado Rockies.

Pickings are getting slim, which has led this long-time Mets blogger to start reaching out for other options:

That by itself – which frankly is just speculation – is not enough to get me motivated to start typing.

But then somebody else picked up the idea:

Among FA relievers whom #Mets are considering, per sources: Sergio Romo and Joe Smith. And of course, Jerry Blevins. Looking at all of ‘em. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 26, 2017

Per @matthewcerrone, #Mets also could trade prospects for low-cost reliever. Specifically mentions #Braves’ Vizcaino as possibility. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 26, 2017

…and that has definitely gotten the attention of Braves’ fans. After his initial shock, Martin Gandy and I agree on this point:

Actually, with the high cost of closers, dangling a young closer who might be expendable is a decent play. — gondeee (@gondeee) January 26, 2017

Oct 5, 2016; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Jeurys Familia (27) reacts during the ninth inning against the San Francisco Giants in the National League wild card playoff baseball game at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports

Trading Arodys Vizcaino?

If the Mets were to come calling, this is something that the Braves would certainly listen on, but it wouldn’t be done lightly, either.

Right now, the bullpen projects to be fairly good, though experience could be an issue. Recall that the Braves traded Shae Simmons to Seattle just two weeks ago in the deal that briefly sent Mallex Smith there as well (he’s now a Ray).

At the same time, there is some depth here. The Braves would have… without Vizcaino:

Would the Braves miss Vizcaino? Yes, but perhaps not terribly so… and his absence could open a spot for another one of these players.

The Needs In Gotham City

The Met’s problem is complex:

Jeurys Familia is the best they have for relief… except that it is very likely he will be suspended. Anything from 30 to 50 games is probably on the table.

They could thus use someone with closer experience . Unfortunately for them, most of those readily attainable options are now gone.

. Unfortunately for them, most of those readily attainable options are now gone. Even with Familia, they are hurting . Their depth chart suggests names like Addison Reed (he was excellent last year… and was used for 80 games), Hansel Robles (3.48), … and then things get pretty ugly.

. Their depth chart suggests names like Addison Reed (he was excellent last year… and was used for 80 games), Hansel Robles (3.48), … and then things get pretty ugly. They also have a comical surplus of outfielders – with no “real” center fielder among them (the latter being a problem that the Braves can’t help them with).

Even relievers have gotten expensive – both contractually and in the trade market. We’ve seen a lot of that over the past year-plus as teams have deal Aroldis Chapman, Andrew Miller, Tyler Thornburg, Craig Kimbrel (twice), Jeremy Jeffress, Will Smith, and Ken Giles – just to name a few.

As the starting pitching trade prices have soared, so have the prices for relievers. Vizcaino recently agreed to avoid arbitration – his 2nd of 4 arb years – at a $1.55 million price point. That be certainly be appealing to the frugal/thrifty/tightwad(?) Mets.

Another need for the Mets involves catching… and if the Mets wanted to engage here, that’s an area of possible surplus for Atlanta as well – though at this time, Anthony Recker is probably the only readily tradable asset… so maybe not.

But Braves’ fans don’t really care about all of that… they want to know what Coppy could fleece from that Mets this year.

Here’s Where It Gets Interesting

Trading with a division rival is rare. The Braves have actually done quite a bit of this lately, making deals with the Mets (sending out Kelly Johnson twice in two years), plus a trade with the Marlins involving Hunter Cervenka.

But those trades involved role players from a non-competitive team. Now the Braves are getting close to being competitive, while the Mets are at a point in which they are seeing a window of opportunity start to close on them.

Moreover, would the Mets want to add fuel to Atlanta’s rebuild fire? Adding players that might be then used against them for years to come?

It is for that reason that I expect Atlanta might be one of the last options that New York would be inclined to go with to fill bullpen needs.

Besides, there are several directions the Braves could go in an attempt to make the Metropolitans regret they had asked:

Michael Conforto. Admittedly, when the Mets informed Jay Bruce that he’s their right-fielder, that relegated Conforto to the bench, which is a terrible idea. Still, that’s a price I believe the Mets would never agree to .

. Juan Lagares. If Conforto gets the bench, then Lagares gets the end of the bench. Atlanta needs a fourth outfielder now, but it would really require more than just Lagares to get Vizcaino pried loose.

Brandon Nimmo. Like Conforto, this would be a coup for the Braves, though again, he feels like a bit too much for Vizcaino. Still, with prices as they are and the Mets having 2-3 spare outfielders… it can’t hurt to ask, right?

A better fit might be Desmond Lindsay. Drafted in 2015, this outfielder projects as a more athletic option with solid grades across the board. He’s quite a ways from the majors, so I would also want one of their best catching prospects . I would guess that the Mets might be more willing here.

Want to really shoot for the moon? Ask for ZacK Wheeler or Robert Gsellman. Both would be rejected (even if Coppy pulled a typically Atlanta stunt by agreeing to take Jay Bruce and his contract), but so long as we’re playing the game, let’s play to win.

Look: this whole thing was born out of the speculation of somebody who is guessing. He’s clearly right – the Mets need bullpen help. But would they actually come to the Braves to get their needs met?

The guess from this side is “no” – they wouldn’t. But if that’s wrong, I do think the Braves would have a response ready to suggest.

I just wouldn’t hold my breath. But it’s fun to play the game.

