Atlanta Braves Continuing to Check on Infielders

Phone calls seem to be stacked up at Coppy’s new office in SunTrust Park as the Atlanta Braves continue to be linked to infielders – a lot of infielders. Or are they?

The other day, we saw word that the Atlanta Braves were at least paying attention to the Brian Dozier sweepstakes.

On the same day we also heard that the Braves may have actually had a trade agreement in place for Brandon Phillips… until BP used his veto pen to nix that deal.

Such news raised the thought that perhaps John Coppolella was engaging in a consistent quest to boost the Braves… at any position.

It appears that this is indeed the case with even more news about additional interesting inquires on infielders, though perhaps not as juicy-sounding as those from last week… especially once you dig under the surface.

Let’s take a look.

Please excuse me for a bit as I get my dander up just a bit here.

This is a reported rumor told via Connor Byrne at MLB Trade Rumors. Here’s what he said:

Free agent second baseman/third baseman Aaron Hill is on the radar of a few teams, including the Braves and Royals.

Okay… that’s not enough – let’s dig deeper. MLB Daily Dish (Scott Gelman) reported the same thing:

The Royals and Braves are among the teams interested in free agent infielder Aaron Hill, according to Nick Cafardo of The Boston Globe.

In the meantime, I had located Cafardo’s original missive, and checked out what he actually said. Here it is, in total context:

8. Aaron Hill, INF, free agent — Hill, who was well-received by the Red Sox last season after he was acquired from the Brewers, has yet to surface with another team. But a few teams are in the market for a utility infielder, including the Braves and Royals. Hill hit only .218 with the Red Sox, but hit well for the Brewers (.283).

That’s… not actually expressing interest. That’s not really even speculation on the part of Cafardo. Instead, he’s merely pointing out that The Braves and Royals have been in the market for players like Hill, but nothing whatsoever about whether they’d actually like to have Hill on their teams.

People! Words mean things! And these words don’t mean what you think they meant!

Of all the sources (four) I checked that quoted the Globe story, Rotoworld.com was the only site that quoted the story technically correctly.

Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe named the Braves and Royals as two teams who could have interest in free agent Aaron Hill.

…But even this kinda teases the subject a bit more than the Globe stated.

So there’s a bunch of wasted words on … literally nothing. There’s no “there” there. And yet, this will be reported in other media outlets in the same way this week.

Maybe I’m a little too sensitive here, but it’s hard enough to see some of these rumors through – even when they’re real rumors. I’d rather not make up new ones just to fill space.

While I don’t believe that was the intent here, it still smacks of wasted effort.

Could the Braves be interested? Yeah, it’s true – they might. But whether they are is something that no reporter seems to have actually checked up on at this point. So let’s set this one aside for a while.

All right – back to the Boston Globe for this one as well: let’s see what he said this time:

9. Trevor Plouffe, 3B, free agent — Plouffe’s career with the Twins went poof. He was released and now is an intriguing extra piece for a team that might be looking for a bargain and the potential for a high return. The Red Sox kicked the tires as a backup for Pablo Sandoval but may not have room on their roster. The Braves also expressed interest, and the Royals as well, if they’re thinking about moving Mike Moustakas.

Okay! This one actually comes out and states that the Atlanta Braves have positively expressed an interest. I honestly don’t know about the Royals, because the back end of that sentence is worded a little funny, but the Royals are not our concern here.

Plouffe is now 30 years old – 31 next June – and since breaking into the majors in 2010, he’s been a fairly average-ish player. In those 7 seasons,

Righty-hitting third baseman, Plouffe has played the equivalent of 4.5 full 162-game seasons over those 7 years (22 games as a late call-up in 2010) and has been worth 5.2 fWAR with slightly below-average offensive and defensive metrics, including a 98 career wRC+, .247 average, and .728 OPS.

As a first-time free agent (though non-tendered to get here), Plouffe is probably thinking about teams with more full-time needs and the Braves are thinking more along the lines of ‘bench bat’ and ‘extra infielder.’

Some (including Cafardo) have suggested the Royals as a replacement if they trade Moustakas.

Moose himself would definitely be a better fit for Atlanta as he’s a lefty-hitter to balance Garcia’s RHH, a better defender than Plouffe, and he’s better on offense as well, though KC would argue for decent trade value in return. Plouffe would be a lot cheaper – costing ‘only’ cash.

Still, other than expressing ‘interest’ in Plouffe, there’s no word at all about how serious Atlanta might be.

Regardless of the full story, this makes a third infielder that the Braves have been linked to this off-season. Some – like Dozier and Phillips – would definitely be starter candidates. Plouffe is less so, though clearly could compete for the role – much like Gordon Beckham did in 2016.

So as surmised before, the searches continue – and they continue in the infield, which certainly appears to be a consistent target for Coppy & Co.

This article originally appeared on