Atlanta Braves Community Reacts To NFL Playoff Games

Braves Players, former and current, React To NFL Playoff Games

This past weekend was full of NFL playoffs where we saw our home team move on and a couple really good games.

On Sunday, we saw a pair of dramatic games with the Green Bay Packers defeating the Dallas Cowboys on a last second field goal and the Pittsburg Steelers taking down the Kansas City Chiefs using nothing but field goals to win a 18-16 game.

Saturday we saw THE ATLANTA FALCONS dominate the Seattle Seahawks to move on to the NFC Championship game and the New England Patriots take care of the Houston Texans.

Like many other sports figures and sports fans across our country, many Atlanta Braves players, current and former, took to twitter to comment about the games.

#InBrotherhood we rise. This is our team. Our time. RT to join the Brotherhood. pic.twitter.com/QrzmcYr6qW — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 14, 2017

Congrats to the @AtlantaFalcons — Ian Krol (@IanKrolTKB) January 15, 2017

Congrats to @M_Ryan02 and all the @AtlantaFalcons on a dominating win over the Seahawks! Proud of u guys. #takeonallcomers — Chipper Jones (@RealCJ10) January 15, 2017

Anybody other than the cowboys… — Braxton Davidson (@Braxdavidson) January 15, 2017

@Braxdavidson ahh come on Brax ‍♂️ — Kyle Muller (@kylemuller19) January 16, 2017

@kylemuller19 I see you catching L’s — Braxton Davidson (@Braxdavidson) January 16, 2017

Aaron Rodgers is a savage. — Touki Toussaint™ (@_YoSoy_Touki) January 15, 2017

We got ourselves a game #NFLPlayoffs — Travis Demeritte (@tdemeritte22) January 16, 2017

I’m officially a Dak fan! What a play by a rookie QB — Chipper Jones (@RealCJ10) January 16, 2017

All of Wisconsin just bought a Crosby jersey. — Luke Jackson (@YaBoy77) January 16, 2017

….And the life of the Georgia Dome hangs in the balance! I’m soooo nervous — Chipper Jones (@RealCJ10) January 16, 2017

That Aaron Rodgers guy is a BAD MAN!!!!! — Jordan Schafer (@JordanSchafer) January 16, 2017

What a game. Rodgers just does things that no one else can — Joseph Terdoslavich (@JoeTerdoslavich) January 16, 2017

What a game! Crosby = — Tyler Pike (@tpike10) January 16, 2017

That’s gonna sting. Future still bright in Dallas — Jason Hursh (@Jason_Hursh) January 16, 2017

I like that, #hotice. Currently playing hot and will always be Matty Ice ❄️ https://t.co/VhglIRcO8q — Dansby Swanson (@LieutenantDans7) January 16, 2017

Aaron Rodgers just out here sprinklin’ W’s pic.twitter.com/y9NgCQWhzs — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 16, 2017

Ok maybe u can win by kicking field goals, but I still don’t like it. This win is bcuz of the @Steeler D. Congrats fellas — Chipper Jones (@RealCJ10) January 16, 2017

Congrats to the @AtlantaFalcons and @steelers on advancing to the conference championships! Please make me book a trip to Houston. — Chipper Jones (@RealCJ10) January 16, 2017

I’m flying to ATL next weekend the game, I will b sporting green and gold.. I deeply apologize. — Ian Krol (@IanKrolTKB) January 16, 2017

