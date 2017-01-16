Atlanta Braves Community Reacts To NFL Playoff Games

Braves Players, former and current, React To NFL Playoff Games

This past weekend was full of NFL playoffs where we saw our home team move on and a couple really good games.

On Sunday, we saw a pair of dramatic games with the Green Bay Packers defeating the Dallas Cowboys on a last second field goal and the Pittsburg Steelers taking down the Kansas City Chiefs using nothing but field goals to win a 18-16 game.

Saturday we saw THE ATLANTA FALCONS dominate the Seattle Seahawks to move on to the NFC Championship game and the New England Patriots take care of the Houston Texans.

Like many other sports figures and sports fans across our country, many Atlanta Braves players, current and former, took to twitter to comment about the games.

More from Tomahawk Take

This article originally appeared on