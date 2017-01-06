Atlanta Braves and The Brian Dozier Rumor

Braves “landing spot” for Dozier?

Well this is interesting…Minnesota Twins beat writer Mike Berardino tweeted out this morning that the Atlanta Braves could be a “landing spot for Dozier”.

I thought the Braves put this rumor to bed? Last week, Jon Heyman reported that the Braves were “kicking the tire” on second baseman Brian Dozier, but in about a 10 minute span that tweet was deleted. A representative from the Atlanta Braves could have asked him to take down that information. Braves GM John Coppolella and the front office like to be stealth with their information. So a leak like that could slow down a potential trade.

A few days ago, Alan wrote an article explaining why the Braves wouldn’t want/need Dozier. Would Dozier be an upgrade over Jace Peterson or Sean Rodriguez? Or could Dozier play third base? Guess that answer lies in who you ask.

For Brian Dozier to be moved to the third base position, it would take a stretch. He’s never played 3B at the big league level and it’s been since 2011 in Doulbe-A where he played a game there (only three game that year). In the span of two years — from 2010 to 2011 — is the only time he’s spent at the hot corner and it hasn’t been a lot of time. 20 games to be exact…on a positive note, he only had three errors.

But wouldn’t the arm be the question here? He’s a solid defensive ball player at second base, but that throw is a lot shorter. Third is absolutely a tougher position to field and to throw across the diamond.

Anyway, before I get too far ahead of myself, let’s check out that tweet from Berardino…

Was told by source w/direct knowledge not to rule out #Braves as stealth landing spot for Dozier. Excess young arms (Wisler, Blair) w/upside — Mike Berardino (@MikeBerardino) January 6, 2017

Dozier’s charisma, grit, marketing potential, Southern accent all would fit snugly for #Braves as they move into new ballpark. — Mike Berardino (@MikeBerardino) January 6, 2017

Could Berardino be doing the unthinkable and be selling a Twins player to the Braves social media fanbase?!?!? Haha just kidding, but when I did read his second tweet I was like “oh okay”.

Dozier did grow up in Mississippi and went to college at Southern Miss. From his Instagram page it looks like he enjoys fishing, hunting, country music and really having a good time…he’d fit right in with Chipper Jones and Jace Peterson!

Then there is this…ha, you’re welcome lady readers…

The rest of it #hitthequan @tnutts48 A video posted by briandozier (@briandozier) on Sep 14, 2015 at 9:04pm PDT

Dozier has two years left remaining on a contract that he signed in 2015. He’s owed $6 million in 2017 and $9 million in 2018. Pretty affordable contract, but I’m sure the Twins are looking to get it off their books.

So now let’s look back at Berardino’s first tweet. He mentions Matt Wisler and Aaron Blair. Could the Braves get away with just sending those two pitching prospects to the Twins for Brian Dozier??That would be amazing, but I’m not sold on that package is enough. Coppy does have magic trade powers though!

Ozzie Albies is a name that continues to be floated around. Still just 19-years-old with tons of upside to him. Do the Braves send him off and additional prospects for just two years of Dozier? Man, I’m hoping not.

Well if he’s going to continue to stir the pot, let’s continue to show you what he’s saying…

Dozier-#Braves connection more logical than ever after @Ken_Rosenthal report CIN 2B Brandon Phillips blocked trade to ATL this winter. — Mike Berardino (@MikeBerardino) January 6, 2017

Okay, so Rosenthal’s tweet came at an awful time and wasn’t explained. He just left the bomb on social media and everything exploded. The Brandon Phillips interest was before the Braves signed Sean Rodriguez back in November. Since Phillips declined the trade, Braves moved on.

I’m guessing Rosenthal somehow got that information and threw it out there for the world to react. Berardino’s comments here don’t make sense to me as he must not know the timeline.

Also of note: #mntwins have much stronger grasp of #Dodgers system (warts and all) after addition of ex-LAD special assistant Jeff Pickler. — Mike Berardino (@MikeBerardino) January 6, 2017

Now this is true…the Twins hired former Dodgers front office special assistant, Pickler. He’s got first-hand knowledge of who the Dodgers have. We know the Dodgers already offered the Twins their #2 prospect in Jose de Leon…a 24-year-old prospect that is MLB ready. But do the Twins want MLB ready? Are they anywhere near competing again? (after their fluke of a season in 2015).

One thing is for sure, Berardino’s tweets have not been deleted yet so either the Braves haven’t seen these or they’re okay with the information.

