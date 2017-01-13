Atlanta Braves Address Arbitration with Arodys, Ian

The MLB deadline for teams and arbitration-eligible players to file their respective figures for trial came and went early this afternoon. As usual, there was a myriad of settlements announced – including two for the Atlanta Braves.

The Atlanta Braves are a “file and trial” organization. That is, the club has a long-standing policy that once the filing deadline passes, they will declare an end to further arbitration negotiations with a player and proceed to prepare for a ‘trial’ in front of the MLB arbitrator in February.

This policy tends to bring both sides to the table more often than not, and also serves to get this part of the business of baseball resolved well before players report to Spring Training.

Such was the case again today.

The Braves had two remaining players with outstanding arbitration decisions: relievers Arodys Vizcaino and Ian Krol.

The Braves avoided arb hearings by agreeing to one-year deals w/ Viz and Krol. Still waiting on the figures — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) January 13, 2017

MLB Trade Rumors’ outstanding model had predicted the following numbers for these players:

Vizcaino: $1.6 million (2nd arbitration year of 4)

Krol: $1.0 million (1st arbitration year of 4)

…and here are the figures settled on today:

Vizcaino agreed to a one-year, $1.55M deal and Krol a one-year, $900K deal. — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) January 13, 2017

Whether these numbers came in high or low were going to be inconsequential to the grand scheme of the Braves payroll, but it does get the cases settled so that the players have one less (significant) thing to concern themselves with going into Spring.

Bounce Back Hopeful

Vizcaino’s case today was certainly hurt by … getting hurt last season. His first and second halves were at opposite ends of the spectrum, which lead to Jim Johnson supplanting him as closer.

Break the break, Vizzy allowed opponents a .221 average, .325 OBP, and .309 slugging.

Afterwards? .400, .571, and .533. Ouch.

Hopefully his off-season has allowed enough time for a complete healing and return to form.

Ian Krol, by contrast, was much steadier in his bullpen role through 51 innings over 63 appearances.

He threw to a 3.18 ERA, controlling both the free passes and homers. Even so, once hitters put the bat on the ball, there was a .355 BABIP with an overall .269 BAA.

Krol was not used as a lefty-specialist, per se: he faced more RHH than LHH (123 vs. 94) and fared better against the righties – .257 against .284 BAA for the same-handed hitters.

Go figure.

Around the League

Deadline day is also a time in which some contract extensions happen, along with some strong negotiated numbers for league stars.

Here are some examples (all sourced from MLB Trade Rumors):

So that puts a wrap on the arbitration season for the Braves – no drama, no issues – everything packaged up with a ribbon and bow. And roughly one month now until pitchers and catchers report!

