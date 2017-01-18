Athletics sign Trevor Plouffe: 2017 Fantasy Impact

The Athletics add depth by signing infielder Trevor Plouffe. His addition will shift some other players around. What is the fantasy impact of the move?

The Oakland Athletics were heading into the 2017 season with a decent lineup. However, the team added another outfield bat. Days later, the team signed another bat. This time, it is Trevor Plouffe. He has spent most of his career at third base, which will create a shift in the depth chart.

Before the move, Ryon Healy was listed as the team’s third baseman. Now, Healy will be the designated hitter, bumping Mark Canha to the bench. He will also split time with Yonder Alonso at first base. Healy will carry third base eligibility this season.

Plouffe spent his whole career with the Minnesota Twins. Plouffe was consistent throughout his career, performance wise, but the lack of playing time hurt his fantasy value. He didn’t play over 150 games until 2015.

He hit 22 home runs and 86 RBI with a .244 average in 2015. Last season was a decline across the board. He played in just 84 games while taking three trips to the disabled list.

He hit 12 homers, 47 RBI and .260. If he played another 150 games, he would have finished with 21 home runs and 84 RBI.

Those numbers would have put him 14th in both categories among third basemen. That would have made him ownable in most leagues.

The A’s are hoping Plouffe can stay healthy for at least 145 games. They do have flexibility in the lineup if he should miss some time.

Though, if Plouffe can hit 20 home runs, combined with shortstop Marcus Semien‘s 27 and a more-realistic 30 from Khris Davis (he’s not hitting 42 again), this could be a solid offense.

If you need to draft an Athletics’ third baseman, I would go with Healy over Plouffe this season. Plouffe could be a low-risk, high reward pick in the final rounds of the draft. In AL-only leagues, he’s a corner infield option only.

