Athletics’ Kendall Graveman no-hitting Rangers through six innings

A’s pitcher Kendall Graveman is no-hitting the Rangers through six innings.

Graveman had issued just one walk and struck out three entering the bottom of the seventh in Texas. The second-year pitcher entered the season expected to anchor Oakland’s rotation.

Oakland leads the game 2–0, after scoring in the fifth and sixth innings.

This post will be updated.

