Astros try for season series sweep of Orioles (Jul 23, 2017)

BALTIMORE — The Houston Astros will try to complete a sweep of their weekend series with the Baltimore Orioles — along with the season series — when the teams meet Sunday afternoon at Camden Yards.

Houston (65-32) took Friday’s game and rallied for an 8-4 victory over Baltimore on Saturday, making it 5-0 versus the Orioles in 2017.

The Astros are 11-1 versus the Orioles (46-51) the past two years.

Lance McCullers Jr. (7-2, 3.28 ERA) will take on Baltimore’s Dylan Bundy (9-8, 4.18) on Sunday.

McCullers has been effective against the Orioles, going 3-0 with a 1.80 career ERA. He made the All-Star team, did not pitch, and has struggled a bit lately, going 0-1 in his last three starts.

Bundy has been the Orioles’ top — and often only — starter who has been effective.

He has slipped a bit lately but won his last start, allowing one run and four hits in six innings during a 12-1 victory over Texas on Tuesday.

Bundy gave up a run and two hits without getting out a batter in his only appearance against Houston, which came in relief.

Houston could be getting top starter Dallas Keuchel (9-0, 1.67 ERA in 11 starts) back shortly. He made what might be his last rehab start Saturday, giving up one run and three hits in five innings pitching for Tri-City in a New York-Penn League game.

Manager A.J. Hinch said he’s hopeful of Keuchel returning later on this road trip. They’ll know more about his situation Sunday.

Astros rookie third baseman Colin Moran started this series 3-for-6, including a 1-for-2 effort Saturday, before fouling a Darren O’Day pitch off his face in the sixth inning. The ball appeared to hit Moran, nephew of long-time Oriole B.J. Surhoff, near the left eye, and the rookie needed to be carted off.

“He’s at the hospital getting evaluated for everything from a concussion to a fracture,” Hinch said. “He’s going to go through an array of tests. It was a pretty scary incident. I go on the field and he’s got blood on the face. Blood is (something) generally you don’t see in our sport.”

Hinch also said Joe Musgrove has been moved back to the bullpen to open a spot in the rotation for Collin McHugh. Musgrove pitched the ninth in Saturday’s win.

The Orioles, while playing inconsistently the last few months, remain in the playoff hunt and executive vice president Dan Duquette told some season ticket-holders in a Q&A session before Saturday’s game that Baltimore is not throwing in the towel — and is looking for starting pitching to help improve its beleaguered rotation.

“I don’t believe all this stuff that says we have half the club on the market, because we’ve got a lot of baseball left to be played,” Duquette said, according to MASN. “We’re going to try to find starters wherever we can.”