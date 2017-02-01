Astros: Thoughts on Chris Correa’s Allegations

We all assumed the drama of the Astros database hacking case was pretty much over following yesterday’s punishment ruling.

If you were paying attention, the Astros will receive compensation from the St. Louis Cardinals that was mandated by MLB’s Commissioners Office. CTH’s own Eric Huysman addressed the entire subject in detail earlier this week. Go ahead and give it a read.

“Hack-Gate” has become a black eye for not only the Astros, but the Cardinals as well. And the league acted accordingly. Of course there is discussion whether the league punished the Cardinals organization too lightly. Personally, I believe St. Louis got off easier than I thought they would. At the same time there isn’t a precedent for this kind of illegal activity in baseball. But at least there is resolution.

Former Cardinals employee Chris Correa, the lone perpetrator, is currently serving a 46-month prison sentence for his crime. You think we wouldn’t hear anything from him for a while. Well, think again.

A statement was released via his Twitter account yesterday which basically states that the Astros were just as guilty. Essentially Houston’s front office was accused of stealing Cardinals data from way back in 2011.

Statement regarding MLB Cooperation pic.twitter.com/MBwYoZ48PN — Chris Correa (@chriscorrea) January 31, 2017

I know, you got to let that sink in for a minute. I have to as well. It’s quite outlandish. Basically the man who is sitting behind bars is claiming that Houston’s front office was the initial guilty party. At least he admitted that his activity in hacking the Astros database was “unlawful”.

There is a lot of back and forth going on throughout this ordeal.

Reportedly the league is claiming that Correa wasn’t willing to talk. Correa claims the contrary and that the commissioner was “unresponsive”. Naturally I’m leaning towards to MLB side on this one.

Rob Manfred has released a statement regarding the Cardinals hacking situation and Chris Correa's tweet today. pic.twitter.com/537stcTmGS — Jared Diamond (@jareddiamond) January 31, 2017

At this time, it is hard to believe that anyone will take Correa’s claim seriously. The FBI conducted their own investigation and there was no inkling that the Astros illegally obtained any Cardinals data. You have to imagine that St. Louis and MLB would have pursued the Astros swiftly and severely if that was indeed true.

Of course there is no real way to know if this claim is accurate unless proof is found. But at this point all sides, minus Correa, appear read to move on from this humiliating episode. Let’s hope though that the moving on process continues for these parties, and eventually Mr. Correa as well.

