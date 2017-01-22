Astros: The Everyday Musings and News

As we begin the new week, let us review what happened the previous week for the Astros. I also would like to type some words on a topic or two.

The obvious major news is Jeff Bagwell finally being elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame. It truly was a long time coming for the former Astros first baseman.

At least there won’t be much controversy about which hat he will wear on his plaque. The question is which of the three Astros logos will be on his hat.

Since I am a fan of numbers, I would like to think the logo Bagwell wore during his most valuable days should be a determining factor. And that would be the mid-to-late 1990’s blue-and-gold logo when he posted a combined 48.5 WAR. That’s well over half of his 80.2 career WAR. Those were also the seasons when he won a NL MVP and led the Astros to back-to-back-to-back NL Central titles.

Of course I understand the position for the classic H-Star and the brick red shooting star logos. One would be a classic look while the other would match Craig Biggio‘s enshrinement logo. You also have the line World Series appearance to consider. To me though, the blue-and-gold logo makes the most sense. Plus it was just an awesome logo.

On the trade front there was little to report. The usual names, Jose Quintana, Chris Archer, and Sonny Gray, are still being floated as possibilities. We will see if anything materializes on that front anytime soon. I personally doubt it.

And now it has been apparently decided that the Astros will likely not add another left handed reliever.

Astros might not add another left-handed reliever after all https://t.co/Uvckgxus1E via @houstonchron — Jake Kaplan (@jakemkaplan) January 21, 2017

I guess that makes sense from a monetary standpoint. After all the organization is compensating Tony Sipp $6 million for the next two seasons. But I wouldn’t rule out a change if Sipp struggles early in Spring Training. And there are viable options like the ones Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle mentioned in his recent article. Or maybe we can talk Mike Gallo or Trevor Miller out of retirement? I’m partly joking.

Looking ahead to the upcoming week, the only significant change is that we are inching closer to Spring Training. Don’t forget that Astros pitchers and catchers report on February 15th.

**Statistics courtesy of Fangraphs**

