Astros: The Everyday Musings and News

Just imagine if the Astros were part of a dramatic division realignment.

Travis Sawchik posted on Fangraphs how a post-expansion MLB would look with 32 teams instead of the current 30. It is definitely a fun idea to think about and the piece well worth your time to read.

Spoiler alert: the Astros remain part of the American League in each scenario. Oh, the Texas Rangers are still a thorn in Houston’s side as a division rival.

From the news and rumor front, it has been quiet. Almost too quiet. Besides the (overdue) election of Jeff Bagwell into the Hall of Fame earlier this week, there hasn’t been much to report. Sure, Sonny Gray has popped up in recent trade chatter. Our fearless leader at CTH, Eric Huysman, addresses that topic in an earlier post.

What can I say though, that is a somewhat interesting rumor.

At least it’s something different at this point. But don’t worry as I’m sure that somewhere on Twitter someone will post an obligatory weekly update about Jose Quintana and Chris Archer.

However, I would like to point out the timing of two transactions involving other teams: the trade of Dan Straily to the Miami Marlins and the signing of Luis Valbuena to the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

As you may or may not recall, both of these transactions took place on January 19th of this soon-to-be past week. And this falls exactly two years after the Astros originally acquired the pair from the Chicago Cubs for outfielder Dexter Fowler. If you are keeping track at home, Straily and Valbuena posted a combined 3.4 WAR in their time as an Astro. Fowler, on the other hand, contributed a total WAR of 8.0 in his two seasons as a Cub. Ironically, all three players are no longer members of the team that traded for them exactly two calendar years ago.

Well, that is about all I have for you on this windy Saturday. Oh, there are only 24 days remaining till Astros pitchers and catchers report if you need a pick me up today.

