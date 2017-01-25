Astros Have All the Pitching They Need on the Roster

It’s a typical case of a fan base over reacting. The 2015 Astros were arguably the greatest team since the 2005 team, but 2016 was just not our year for a playoff run.

Now Astros’ fans are calling for changes and hoping for big acquisitions this offseason. The front office has even insisted they are done with making moves. While the front office has gotten some big bats which will fill the seats at Minute Maid this season. Fans still want a blockbuster acquisition of a starting pitcher.

According to Jeff Luhnow, via Brian McTaggart, the roster now is:

“probably the roster that we’re going to have to start the season,” Luhnow said. “We’re always open to considering ways to improve it, but right now I’d set the expectations low that there’s going to be any major changes.”

The pitching did under perform last year, but they need a second chance.

Rumors were swirling around interest in Chris Sale and have now shifted towards Archer, Quintana, and others. But one could argue that these deals are not necessary. Not yet, anyway. The Stros did acquire Charlie Morton, but he obviously is not the ace people were looking for. He is a good fill in for the back end of the rotation if he even makes it.

The Opening Day rotation last year was young. As pitchers like Joseph Musgrove changed roles and joined the team, the staff got even younger. The bottom line is that the team was following one of the better seasons in franchise history. I think it is fair to say that they were under a lot of pressure. The front office should give the staff until trade deadline time to figure themselves out.

Good Astros offense and defense complement each other.

The additions of some big bats including Josh Reddick, Brian McCann, and Carlos Beltran, combined with a full season of Alex Bregman and Yulieski Gurriel. They join the usuals in George Springer, Jose Altuve, and Carlos Correa, these pitchers should spend a lot of time pitching with a lead or at least know that their team can get them back into virtually any game with just one inning.

The biggest help for a pitcher is confidence. With this offense, the Houston Astros could have a dangerous, young pitching staff this season already on the roster. Come July near the trade deadline, the Astros could use some of their prospects if the need arises. The Astros will see what they have first.

