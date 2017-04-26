Astros’ Altuve, Hernandez leave game after nasty collision

The Houston Astros got a scare on Tuesday night when two of their players had to exit the game early following a collision in the outfield.

Right fielder Teoscar Hernandez and second baseman Jose Altuve ran into each other while pursuing a shallow flyball in the eighth inning. Hernandez suffered a lower body injury and had to be carted off the field, while Altuve appeared to have his bell rung and also left the game.

Fortunately, an update from manager A.J. Hinch following the game was relatively positive. Hernandez suffered a left knee contusion and Altuve was a shaken up a bit but avoided a concussion.

All things considered, it could have been worse.

