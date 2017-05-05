Arizona Wildcats: Former Padres Draft Pick Donavan Tate Joins Football Program

Donavan Tate was once a highly regarded prospect for the San Diego Padres. Now, eight years after being the third overall pick, he has become a walk-on quarterback for the Arizona Wildcats.

Back in 2009, Donavan Tate was in high demand. A star on the gridiron and on the baseball diamond, he had a a scholarship offer with North Carolina, and had signed a letter of intent to join. Then, the San Diego Padres drafted Tate with the third overall pick, paying him a $6.25 Million signing bonus o forgo his commitment. Understandably, Tate followed the money and signed with the Padres.

Unfortunately, that sojourn into professional baseball did not go well for Tate. Although he played into the 2016 season, he failed to advance beyond high-A ball, producing a .226/.331/.321 batting line with ten home runs and 62 steals in six seasons. In fact, Tate was best known for a 50 game ban in 2010 after testing positive for synthetic marijuana.

With his baseball career over, and the Padres footing the bill for his education per his original contract agreement, Tate has enrolled at the University of Arizona. There, he has also decided to continue his athletic pursuits, as he has joined the Arizona Wildcats football program as a walk-on quarterback.

Although it is unusual to see a former professional baseball player head back to college and attempt a different sport, it is not unprecedented. After six years in the Blue Jays organization, Chris Weinke went to Florida State as a quarterback. He was eventually drafted in the fourth round by the Carolina Panthers, starting 20 games and staying in the league for quite a few years.

Obviously, that does not mean that Tate will have the same level of success. Although there is an open competition for the starter role for the Wildcats, there are several other players vying for the role. Even if Tate makes the team, he may not see game action for some time, if at all.

However, Tate is still getting that second chance to pursue another sport that he loves. In the interim, he became more than $6 Million richer, and is getting to have his education paid for by the Padres. Even if nothing comes of his attempt to get back on the gridiron, no one can say that Tate did not come out ahead.

The Arizona Wildcats open competition at quarterback has a new entrant. This one, Donavan Tate, has some professional experience behind him.

This article originally appeared on

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!