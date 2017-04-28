Arizona Diamondbacks: Shelby Miller Weighs Tommy John Surgery For UCL Tear

Shelby Miller‘s time with the Arizona Diamondbacks has been rough. Acquired through a lopsided trade with the Atlanta Braves during the 2015 offseason, Miller has not met Arizona’s expectations. A torn UCL is his latest setback and Tommy John surgery is now an option.

Arizona Diamondbacks’ starter Shelby Miller was diagnosed with a forearm flexor strain and a partially torn UCL tear, Tommy Stokke of FanRag Sports reported today on Twitter. Tommy John surgery is on the table. Miller said he would not hold off on a decision, Stokke also reported.

Miller was originally placed on the 10-day disabled list with forearm tightness. His last start was Sunday, April 23 against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He lasted four innings before leaving the game early. Miller received an MRI following the game, but the results were inconclusive, according to Arthur Weinstein at SportingNews. Tommy John surgery would put an end to Miller’s season. He would also miss part of next season.

Miller’s injury is a gut punch to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Arizona is currently a half-game up on Colorado for first place in the NL West and boast the third-highest run differential in baseball. The 26-year-old right-hander improved over last season. He was posting a 4.09 ERA and had tallied 20 strikeouts in 22 innings pitched at the time of his injury. Miller was 3-12 with a 6.15 ERA at the end of the 2016 season.

The Diamondbacks acquired Shelby Miller in 2015 in a lopsided trade with the Atlanta Braves. Miller cost the Diamondbacks shortstop Dansby Swanson – who was the top overall draft pick in 2015, – outfielder Ender Inciarte, and minor league right-hander Aaron Blair.

Inciarte had a hot 2016 season, hitting .291/.351/.381 and was worth a 3.6 WAR. Swanson is off to a rough start this season. However, the 23-year-old hit .302/.361/.442 and hit three home runs in just 38 games in last year.

The Diamondbacks hoped Shelby Miller would compliment Zack Greinke, their surprise signing in 2015. Greinke followed up his Cy Young-contending 2015 season with a lackluster 2016 campaign. Greinke posted a 4.37 ERA, the second-highest of his career. In a way, Miller did compliment Greinke, but not in the fashion Arizona would have liked.

Shelby Miller’s injury leaves a hole in the rotation. Not only will he miss the rest of the season and some of 2018, there is no guarantee he will return to full form.

At the top of Arizona’s pitching depth chart are Zack Godley and Braden Shipley. MLB Trade Rumors reports them to be candidates for Miller’s slot in the rotation.

