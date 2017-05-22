Arizona Diamondbacks: Paul Goldschmidt Can Make History as a First Baseman

In 44 games played, Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Paul Goldschmidt is hitting .310/.447/.563. His .351 BABIP and 18.8 percent strikeout rate indicate that he is right where he should be. If Goldschmidt stays at his current pace, the 29-year-old first baseman could have a historic season.

There is no denying that Paul Goldschmidt is one of the best hitters in the league. Over the last four seasons, Goldschmidt has batted near a .300 average and smacked double-digit homers each year. Since coming into the league back in 2011, the Arizona Diamondbacks’ first baseman has stolen double-digit bases in all but two of his seasons.

This season is no exception for Goldschmidt. In 197 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and has stolen 11 bases. He is on pace to finish the season with 36 homers and 40 stolen bases. In over 100 years, there have only been 43 30-steal seasons by a first baseman, according to Michael Beller of Sports Illustrated. So far, there is only one first baseman with multiple 30-steal seasons: Jeff Bagwell. Even rarer, Jeff Bagwell is the only first baseman in over 100 years to log at least 40 home runs and at least 30 steals in a season.

At his current pace, Goldschmidt is one his way to becoming only the second first baseman with multiple 30-steal seasons.

Paul Goldschmidt is a first baseman with elite power. There have been three seasons in which Goldschmidt has ranked as one of the top 30 first basemen since 2011 in regards to ISO, and his 2015 season ranks in the top 15 performances since 2000. His current pace puts him within reach of another rare feat, a 4o-40 season.

Since 1988, there have only been four players to have hit at least 40 home runs and stolen at least 40 bases. The last player to join the 40-40 club was Alfonso Soriano in 2006 while Matt Kemp came close in 2011 with 39 home runs and 40 swiped bags.

It is not impossible for Goldschmidt to have a 40-40 season. It would make him the fifth player to do so. He would be the only first baseman in history to join the club.

