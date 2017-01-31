Arizona Diamondbacks: Offensive Outlook Heading Into Spring Training

Torey Lovullo, the new manager of the Arizona Diamondbacks, looks to build upon the 2016 offensive campaign.

The Arizona Diamondbacks finished 7th in team batting average (.261), 11th in runs scored per game (4.64), and 11th in on-base plus slugging (.752).

The Diamondbacks were able to be a top tier offense even with the injuries to AJ Pollock and David Peralta. The healthy return of both Pollock and Peralta should excite fans and intimidate opposing teams.

Let’s take a closer look at the offensive outlook as we get closer to spring training and see where the Diamondback are at this point.

We will look at the Infield, the outfield, the catchers,, and the bench, and I’ll have my own projected lineup for opening day.

The Infield

The Proven Leader

The entire lineup will be anchored and focused on Paul Goldschmidt in 2017. In a down year for his power numbers, he was fourth in the league in on-base percentage at .411 with 32 stolen bases. Finishing 9th in the MLB in stolen bases, he single-handedly created pressure on the pitcher and defense without tapping into his full potential.

While his 24 home runs and 96 RBI’s didn’t stand out according to his standards, his ability to walk, steal, and score were tops in the league. His power should come back as Goldy sees more pitches in the strike zone with Pollock and Peralta back in the lineup. Paul Goldschmidt is a lock to produce big for the D-Backs offense, but the rest of the infield has some questions to answer.

Brandon Drury looks like the favorite heading into Spring Training at 2nd base. But like Lamb, he needs to prove that he can be consistent.

Not just some fluke

Jake Lamb, an NL All-Star snub, had a monster first half of the season hitting 20 homers and 61 RBI’s. A scorching hot first half came to a screeching halt when Kris Bryant, Nolan Arenado, and Matt Carpenter beat him for a roster spot.

Lamb went on to hit .197/.283/.380 after the All-Star break. Hitting lefties was his biggest flaw with a batting average of just .164. With lots of infield depth, Lamb still has something to prove to keep his job at the hot corner.

Brandon Drury looks like the favorite heading into Spring Training at 2nd base. But like Lamb, he needs to prove that he can be consistent. Drury was sent down to Reno on June 20th, but he was recalled almost immediately due to injuries. He had his ups and downs, but the ending of the season was magical for Drury.

He hit .341/.400/.604 in September in 24 games. This showed enough for the front office to view Jean Segura as expendable. With 2nd base wide open, Drury should get the first call to lock down the position for years to come.

Must Take Next Step

2017 is a career year for Chris Owings just as much as it is for Drury and Lamb. But Owings has proven he can play every day in the big leagues. The real question is if he can take the next step towards greatness. Owings has strung together three average seasons in a row with missing some games due to a shoulder injury in 2014. 2016 was a step up in just about every category for Owings, but three things changed for him.

He picked up his stolen bases rate by stealing 21 bags in 119 games compared to 16 steals in 147 games in 2015. He raised his batting average from .227 to .277 in just one year. Lastly, he cut his strikeout rate from 26.1% to 18.7 %.

All three of these statistical changes put him at the top of the depth chart at shortstop. The front office would love to see this former 1st rounder pick it up even more and compete for an All-Star spot by July. Expect Owings to take another step forward in 2017.

The Outfield

Again, not just some fluke

Yasmany Tomas might have the most to prove in 2017 with trade rumors and doubters swirling all around. Offensively, Tomas had a monster year at the plate with a team-leading 31 homers along with 83 RBI’s. In 118 games in 2015, he hit just nine homers and 48 RBI’s which showed a major power improvement in 2016. His walk and strikeout rates both also improved by 1.5% percent which shows a small improvement with still room to grow.

Tomas will see more good pitches this year as he might be the forgotten threat of the line-up with Goldschmidt, Lamb, Peralta, and Pollock getting most of the attention. With a bigger improvement in his strikeout and walk rate, Tomas will prove that he deserves a spot in the line-up every day.

The Golden Glover and All-Star from 2015 just needs to remain healthy throughout the season.

Just Stay Healthy

AJ Pollock was never healthy last year. Even with a return in August, Pollock quickly returned to the DL for the rest of the season with just 12 games to show for. The Golden Glover and All-Star from 2015 just needs to remain healthy throughout the season.

His impact at the top of the line-up will be just as impactful if not more than Jean Segura. In 2015, Pollock stole 39 bases and hit for about the same average and on-base percentage as Segura in 2016. Expect Pollock to return to near full form in 2017.

David Peralta’s injury didn’t get as much attention, but it was just as impactful. Peralta hit .312/.371/.522 in 2015, and his left-handed bat was essential to the line-up. Now with Jake Lamb at 3rd, Peralta will rejoin the line-up to bring more balance and power to the left side.

Peralta struggled to begin the season before getting injured, and it is hard to see him returning to his 2015 statistics. Even with a possible slight decline in numbers, his left-handed power in the middle of the line-up alone should help out the team offensively.

The Catchers

With the release of Welington Castillo and the signing of Jeff Mathis, the goal for catchers from the front office was made clear. New General Manager, Mike Hazen, is looking for help in pitch framing and defense. Chris Herrmann could provide average offensive numbers and a left-handed bat, but he will be a super utility guy as a backup catcher, outfielder, and first basemen. His slash line of .284/.352/.854 didn’t impress the new regime enough to commit to him as a starter.

Newly acquired, Chris Iannetta will battle Jeff Mathis for the starting job.

Age is just a number

Newly acquired, Chris Iannetta will battle Jeff Mathis for the starting job. In 94 games with the Mariners in 2016, Iannetta hit a meek .210/.303/.329.

The 33-year-old had his best years with the Rockies between 2006 and 2011. In 2008, he hit 18 homers and 62 RBI’s. In the past three seasons, he has reached ten home runs just once. Iannetta is known for being a defensive catcher although his pitch-framing statistics vary year to year.

Jeff Mathis has never been much of a hitter at the big league level. He has never hit above ten homers, and he is currently below the Mendoza Line (BA of .200) for his career at .197. Acquired as a defensive piece, Mathis may work best as Zack Greinke’s personal catcher.

Zack Greinke was second in the league in the biggest decline in pitch framing support in 2016. D-Backs fans everywhere would take a career .197 hitter in the lineup for Greinke to return to 2015 form.

Overall, Chris Herrmann is the biggest threat at the plate, but his defense isn’t up to par with the front office’s beliefs.

The Bench

Defense or Offense?

With two or three bench spots open for position players, there will be competition. There are five guys overall competing for middle infield spots. Ketel Marte, Nick Ahmed, and Phil Gosselin will fight for just two open spots as backups.

Marte and Gosselin are clearly superior to Ahmed offensively, but defensively Ahmed is on a different planet. Marte has speed and everyday experience while Gosselin has pinch hitting experience. In 75 pinch hit appearances last season, he hit .253/.288/.347.

The One Year Wonder?

The one outfield bench position will go to either Jeremy Hazelbaker, Oswaldo Arcia, or Gregor Blanco. Jeremy Hazelbaker, at age 29, had an incredible start to the year in 2016, but he cooled quickly for the Cardinals. He still hit 12 homers, and 28 RBI’s in 200 at-bats. Twenty percent of his at-bats came as a pinch hitter where he hit .275 with four homers.

Model of Consistency

Gregor Blanco, at age 33, has the most experience of any outfielder on the roster. As a division rival for five years, Gregor started in the Giants outfield for about three years. He is a career .258/.344/.350 hitter with speed and the ability to get on base. His role diminished in 2016 with the arrival of Denard Span, but he could be a nice contact bat off the bench. His strong suit is his defense, preferably left field, where he has only made seven errors in the past five years.

The Flop Prospect

A former top prospect for the Minnesota Twins, Oswaldo Arcia, played on four teams in 2016. He played well for the Twins in 2012 and 2013 in 200 games with 34 homers. In 2015, he struggled mightily at the beginning of the season and got hurt within 19 games. He was sent to Triple-A immediately after DL activation where he hit .197/.257/.372.

Arcia went from an Opening Day franchise building outfielder to a struggling Triple-A guy in just one season. He has proved he can hit for power at the big league level, but his swing and miss potential has cursed him. Arcia needs a strong Spring to make the Opening Day roster. The D-Backs would love to see this 25-year-old figure it out though.

Projected Opening Day Lineup

You know how projections can be this time of year. No one knows how it will all pan out, but it’s exciting to project, predict, and surmise.

Take a look at my own projection for the opening day lineup and feel free to share your own in the comments section below.

AJ Pollock Chris Owings Paul Goldschmidt David Peralta Yasmany Tomas Jake Lamb Brandon Drury Jeff Mathis Starting Pitcher

Bench: Chris Herrmann, Chris Iannetta, Jeremy Hazelbaker, Nick Ahmed, and Ketel Marte

Whatever your own lineup projections, In the end, I know fans of the Diamondbacks are as thrilled and pumped as I am to get into spring. Soon we’ll be into the full season and see how well our team will perform this year.

