Arenado has 3 homers, ties career-high with 7 RBIs

DENVER (AP) Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado has three homers and tied a career-high with seven RBIs on a scorching day against the San Diego Padres.

After two RBI singles to start the game Wednesday, Arenado hit solo shots in the fourth and fifth innings and a three-run homer in the sixth.

It’s the first three-homer game of his career. Arenado has 21 home runs this season.

Trevor Story and Charlie Blackmon also went deep for Colorado on an afternoon when the ball was flying around Coors Field.