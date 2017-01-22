AP Source: Braves reach agreement on 1-year deal with Suzuki

ATLANTA (AP) A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that the Atlanta Braves have agreed to a one-year deal with veteran catcher Kurt Suzuki.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Sunday because the agreement will not become official until Suzuki passes a physical.

The 33-year-old Suzuki likely will share time with returning starter Tyler Flowers. Atlanta also has Anthony Recker, who was Flowers’ backup last season.

Suzuki spent the last three seasons with Minnesota and hit .258 with eight homers and 49 RBIs last year. He has a career .256 batting average. He made his major league debut with Oakland in 2007 and played for Washington in 2012-13.