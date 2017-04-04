Anthony Rizzo was ‘horrified’ by David Ross’ ‘Magic Mike’ routine on DWTS

David Ross’ first couple of performances on “Dancing with the Stars” were very family-friendly, as he pranced around the stage to “Go, Cubs, Go” and “Bust a Move.” But things definitely took a turn on “Vegas night” this week. And former Cubs teammate Anthony Rizzo wasn’t sure how to respond.

Rizzo shared his reaction to his good pal taking things to that next level with a “Magic Mike” routine on Monday night’s show:

Hey, don’t say you weren’t warned. Hours before the show, Grandpa Rossy sent this program alert:

50 cent/candy shop with Magic Mike theme tonight. It's PG-13, so put the kids to bed and tune… https://t.co/SLkCWlFay4 — David Ross (@D_Ross3) April 3, 2017

If you missed it – or just want your eyes to burn again – here’s the full performance:

But seriously, check out those “abs.”

Ross and partner Lindsay Arnold advanced to next week’s show by earning 31 points (out of a possible 40) from the judges.

