Anthony Rendon collects 10 RBIs as Nationals post 23 runs on Mets

The Washington Nationals scored 23 runs against the New York Mets on Sunday afternoon.

Anthony Rendon drove in 10 runs on the day, which set a new Nationals single-game record. He was 6-for-6 with three home runs. He is just the 13th player in history with 10 RBIs in a single game. Garret Anderson was the last player to accomplish the feat in 2007, according to SI's Jon Tayler. Rendon is the second player with six hits, three home runs,and 10 RBI in a game since RBI became official in 1920.

Bryce Harper scored four runs on the afternoon, which gives him 31 on the season and surpasses Larry Walker's 29-run MLB record for most runs in April. Harper hit a home run off Kevin Palwecki in the eighth inning.

This article originally appeared on

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!