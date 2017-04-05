Angels’ Richards returns to action against A’s (Apr 05, 2017)

Los Angeles Angels right-hander Garrett Richards is scheduled to pitch in a major league regular-season game for the first time since May 1 when he takes the mound against the Athletics in Oakland on Wednesday night.

Richards was diagnosed with an ulnar collateral ligament tear in his right elbow last spring, five days after he was pulled in the fourth inning of a 9-6 victory at the Texas Rangers because of dehydration and cramping.

He threw 115 pitches or more in two other April outings.

Richards took the unusual step of bypassing Tommy John surgery and electing for stem-cell injections in the hopes they would regenerate the ligament in his elbow. He began a throwing program in August, pitched in the instructional league last fall and had his fastball back in the mid- to high-90s while throwing 12 1/3 innings during spring training while posting a 5.11 ERA.

In his last spring training appearance March 31, he allowed one hit over four innings with three strikeouts and one walk against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“I just feel very blessed, very thankful, for my teammates, who stood by me the whole time, for our training staff and doctors,” Richards said after his final spring training game. “Everybody did such a great job with me, and I really appreciate it. It’s been a long time, and I’ve got to watch a lot of baseball, so it’s good to be out there competing again.”

Richards will be up against 25-year-old right-hander Jharel Cotton, who beat the Angels in his major league debut Sept. 7.

Cotton, who came to Oakland in exchange for outfielder Josh Reddick in a trade-deadline deal last summer with the Dodgers, allowed one run and two hits over 6 1/3 innings, striking out three and walking two in a 102-pitch effort vs. the Angels.

Cotton is the fourth pitcher in major league history who was born in the Virgin Islands.

The A’s look to rebound after surrendering a three-run homer to Angels second baseman Danny Espinosa in the ninth inning Tuesday, the decisive blow in Los Angeles’ 7-6 victory that evened the four-game series 1-1.

Ryan Dull, occupying the closer role after Santiago Casilla threw 15 pitches to finish off a 4-1 victory Monday, gave up singles to Jefry Marte and Cameron Maybin to start the ninth before Espinosa homered to right-center one out later.

“It just didn’t work out,” Oakland manager Bob Melvin said said. “He threw one bad pitch.”

Dull echoed his manager’s sentiment.

“One bad pitch,” Dull said. “It was down, but I’ve got to get it a little bit lower. He’s got power, you’ve got to execute a little bit better.”

Dull faced Espinosa on the previous night and struck him out.

“On the same pitch,” he said. “It’s your night one night, and the next night can be the complete opposite.”

Angels designated hitter Albert Pujols is hitless in seven at-bats with a walk this season. He is a career .290 hitter in his career for the month of April, his lowest batting average for any month.

Marte started at first base in Tuesday’s win. C.J. Cron, who started the season opener at first base, homered off Cotton when the teams met in September.

