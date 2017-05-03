Angels, Mariners look for length from starters (May 03, 2017)

SEATTLE — With significant injuries to their rotations — and bullpens taxed by an 11-inning contest Tuesday — the Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners both hope a veteran starter can go deep into the middle game of the three-game series on Wednesday night at Safeco Field.

Right-hander Ricky Nolasco (2-2, 4.13 ERA) starts for the Angels, while the Mariners counter with right-hander Hisashi Iwakuma (0-2, 4.15).

The Angels, who already had right-hander Garrett Richards on the 60-day disabled list, lost starter Tyler Skaggs for an expected 10 to 12 weeks with a right oblique strain. Seattle ace Felix Martinez was placed on the 10-day DL on April 26 due to right shoulder inflammation.

“For the most part, some guys are getting more into their length, that’s going to help,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “We’ve been challenged a little bit with some setbacks, but we’ll keep going.”

Despite the injuries, the Angels have won seven of their last eight, including a 6-4, extra-inning victory over Seattle on Tuesday, their 11th comeback win of the season. Los Angeles improved to 4-0 against the Mariners this season.

Nolasco has gone at least five innings in each of his first five starts, but no longer than six. The 34-year-old won each of his past two starts, allowing three earned runs in 11 2/3 innings. In his last outing, he gave up just one run on three hits in 5 2/3 innings during a 2-1 victory over the Oakland A’s.

Nolasco is 1-4 with a 4.33 ERA in six career starts against Seattle. Robinson Cano is batting .400 (6-for-15) against Nolasco with two homers, and Nelson Cruz has three homers in 18 at-bats against him.

Cruz is on tear with an 11-game hitting streak, batting .436 over that span with five homers and 16 RBIs.

Iwakuma is coming off one his best outings of the season on Thursday. He allowed one unearned run on three hits in 5 2/3 innings without a decision in the Mariners’ 2-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers.

Iwakuma has been plagued by control issues and the long ball in his two losses. He has walked 11 in 26 innings in his five starts, but seven of those walks were in the two defeats, as were four of six home runs he has allowed.

The 36-year-old veteran is 9-5 with a 2.76 ERA in 20 games vs. the Angels, including 19 starts, but four of those victories were in the 2012 season. Iwakuma is 6-2 with a 2.32 ERA in 10 starts at Safeco Field against the Angels.

Iwakuma has been tough on the Angels’ power-hitting duo of Mike Trout and Albert Pujols. Trout is hitting just .180 (9-for-50) with one homer and two RBIs against him, while Pujols is at .140 (8-for-57), although he has two homers, three doubles and seven RBIs.

Overall, both Trout and Pujols are hot. Trout has hit in 15 consecutive games, matching his career high. He is batting .411 over that span with four homers, eight RBIs, 10 walks and 14 runs. Pujols has hit safely in nine of his past 11 games, and he is batting .340 in that span.

To bolster their staff, the Mariners brought up right-handed relievers Jean Machi and Emilio Pagan from Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday. Machi threw two scoreless innings Tuesday night.

“We decided it best we go back to 13 pitchers,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. “We have juggled the roster and the pitching here quite a bit in the first month. Hopefully, we can settle it down. Sometimes it’s been injuries that causes you to do (that), and trying to get guys to perform, that’s just where we’re at.”

