Angels’ Legend Vladimir Guerrero Just Misses HOF Induction

Vladimir Guerrero was one of the best players of his era during his 16-year career with the Expos, Angels, Rangers, and Orioles. Guerrero hit a total of 449 home runs, drove in 1,496 runs and hit .318. Guerrero also stole 181 bases.

So with 2017 being the first year Vladimir Guerrero was eligible for the Hall of Fame, many had expected the 10-time All-Star and 2004 AL MVP to make it in on his first try. Unfortunately Guerrero fell just short falling 15 votes shy of being elected into the Hall of Fame. Most likely Guerrero will make it in next year as players who fall just short in one season usually are elected the following year.

Guerrero received a total of 317 votes which gave him 71.7% of the vote, however he needed 332 votes. Three players did get enough votes to qualify, Ivan Rodriguez, Jeff Bagwell, and Tim Raines. Reliever Trevor Hoffman also fell just short like Guerrero as he was just five votes shy of qualifying. For Hoffman it was his second year on the ballot after falling short in 2016 by 36 votes.

Guerrero’s numbers were definitely Hall of Fame worthy especially his 2004 MVP season with the Angels when he hit 39 homers, drove in 126 runs, and hit .337 in leading the Angels to an AL West title for the first time since 1986 at the time. Not only was Guerrero a great hitter he also had one of the best arms in baseball. Guerrero was a fan favorite in Anaheim and many fans were very upset when the Angels did not re-sign him after the 2009 season.

Many Angels fans were hoping Guerrero would make it in the Hall of Fame this year and go in as an Angel, as he would be the first Angels player to ever be elected into the Hall of Fame. Guerrero played his first eight seasons with the Montreal Expos before signing as a free agent with the Angels before the 2004 season.

There is no guarantee that he would go into the HOF as an Angel, but the relationship with Guerrero and the Angels has been very good, so much so, that he signed a one-day contract in 2014 with the Angels so he could retire as an Angel. However, the Hall of Fame committee has the final say as to which hat a player will wear. The Expos are no longer in existence as they moved to Washington to become the Nationals in 2005.

So Vladimir Guerrero and Angel fans will have to wait at least one more year to see if Guerrero will get into the Hall of Fame. As for the aforementioned Angels fans, Hall of Fame Heaven will have to wait for at least one more season.

