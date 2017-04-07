Angels face Mariners in home opener (Apr 07, 2017)

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Los Angeles Angels will open their home schedule Friday night against the Seattle Mariners; but, before they take the field, they likely will be holding their collective breath throughout the day.

That’s because Garrett Richards, their best starting pitcher, will undergo a “precautionary” MRI on his right biceps on Friday morning. Richards left Wednesday’s game against Oakland after 4 2/3 scoreless innings because of what was initially diagnosed as biceps cramping.

It was Richards’ first start since May 1 of last year, when he left the game in Texas and later was found to have a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. Richards opted against Tommy John surgery and underwent stem cell therapy instead.

The treatment seemed to work, and Richards was able to return to the mound in spring training instead of having the typical 18-month recovery period expected after Tommy John surgery.

Richards and the Angels are hoping for good news with Friday’s tests.

“Our medical staff is going to look into things,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia told MLB.com. “They’re confident this isn’t connected to his other situation last year, so we’ll wait for guidance. He’ll be evaluated and probably have some tests done to see what’s going on. But Garrett is comfortable when he talks about it, so hopefully this is just a little bump in the road.”

The Mariners have ace issues of their own, with right-hander Felix Hernandez being forced out of his Opening Day start Monday after five innings because of a tight groin. Mariners manager Scott Servais said Hernandez will make his next scheduled start, Saturday against the Angels.

“He’s in a pretty good rhythm right now,” Servais told MLB.com. “He feels good about his delivery and he wants to stay with that.”

In the meantime, the Angels will send Jesse Chavez to the mound to face a Mariners team that lost three of four to Houston to open the season. It’ll be Chavez’s first major league start since he made 26 starts for Oakland in 2015.

Last year, Chavez pitched in 62 games as a reliever with the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers. Chavez has not pitched well against Seattle, going 0-6 with a 5.84 ERA in 17 games (seven starts).

Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano has been particularly successful against Chavez, hitting .455 (10-for-22) against him.

Right-hander Yovani Gallardo will make his debut for the Mariners after going 6-8 with a 5.42 ERA in 23 starts for Baltimore last year. Gallardo has pitched just twice against the Angels, going 0-0 with a 7.00 ERA.

Shortstop Andrelton Simmons got off to a good start as the Angels split their season-opening four-game series against Oakland. He hit .400 (6-for-15) and scored three runs.

Center fielder Mike Trout hit .313 (5-for-16) in the series, and four of his five hits (two doubles, a triple and a homer) went for extra bases. Designated hitter Albert Pujols is off to a slow start; he went 1-for-16 against Oakland.

The Mariners are off to a bumpy start offensively, as only one player is hitting above .200. Shortstop Jean Segura went 6-for-20 (.300) in the four games against Houston.

