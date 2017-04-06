Angels, Athletics close out opening series (Apr 06, 2017)

OAKLAND, Calif. — It’s been three years since left-hander Tyler Skaggs opened a season as part of the Los Angeles Angels’ rotation.

Skaggs spent the entire 2015 season on the disabled list, recovering from Tommy John surgery. Then last year he spent nearly the first four months of the season in the minor leagues as his comeback continued before being recalled by the Angels.

This year, Skaggs opened the season in the Angels’ rotation, and he’ll make his first start Thursday afternoon in the finale of a four-game series against the Oakland Athletics at Oakland Coliseum.

“The first start of the season’s always exciting,” Skaggs said before the Angels’ 5-0 victory Wednesday night. “You work hard in spring training. Especially for me, the past two years have kind of been up and down with injuries. So of course I’m excited. Just go out there and have fun with it.”

Skaggs didn’t officially earn a spot in the rotation until March 31, when he threw 92 pitches in a Triple-A spring-training game against the Giants in Tempe, Ariz. Earlier in spring training, Skaggs missed a start because of a weak throwing shoulder.

“Tyler’s ready,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “He’s where he needs to be. Hopefully he’ll be getting pitches into good zones and be able to pitch deep to a certain point of the game. It’s going to be critical for us to get a certain amount of outs from our starters every night, and hopefully he’ll reach that point tomorrow.”

Skaggs went 10-10 with a 4.17 ERA last season. In his Angels debut on April 5, 2014, he allowed one run over eight innings in a 5-1 victory against the Astros. He went 2-0 with a 3.34 ERA in his first five starts that season. Skaggs finished 5-5 in 18 starts in 2014 but missed the final 53 games and had Tommy John surgery on Aug. 13.

A’s right-hander Andrew Triggs will make his first start of the season. Triggs made 24 appearances for Oakland last year but only six starts. He has made 167 relief appearances in the minor leagues and just one start.

Triggs, as well as No. 5 starter Raul Alcantara, grabbed spots in the rotation in part because Sonny Gray landed on the disabled list with a right lat injury and some other candidates either underperformed or were injured.

“I’d say there may be some uncertainty,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said of Triggs and Alcantara. “Andrew has been a reliever most of his career. Raul’s just a little bit untested to this point. … There’s still some talent, just maybe some untested talent at this point toward the back end.”

The A’s had to shuffle their bullpen Wednesday when right-hander John Axford was placed on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to Sunday, with a strained right shoulder. The A’s recalled right-hander Jesse Hahn from Triple-A Nashville to take his place.

According to Melvin, Axford felt tightness in his shoulder Wednesday night after throwing a curveball while warming up in the bullpen.

“Threw another pitch and just wasn’t getting any better,” Melvin said. “It was a complete surprise not only to us but to him.”

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!