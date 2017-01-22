Former major leaguer Andy Marte killed in car accident

Former major league infielder Andy Marte was killed in a car crash early Sunday in his native Dominican Republic, his agency confirmed. He was 33.

Marte’s white Mercedes was traveling at a high rate of speed when the crash occurred, according to local reports.

Marte was a prized prospect in the Braves’ system but played just 24 games with Atlanta before being traded to the Red Sox in exchange for Edgar Renteria after the 2005 season. He was dealt again less than two months later to the Indians, where he spent the following five seasons bouncing between Triple A and the majors.

Marte spent the next three seasons in the minors before making it back to the majors with the Diamondbacks for six games in 2014. He played the last two seasons in Korea and was playing in the Dominican winter league at the time of his death.

This article originally appeared on