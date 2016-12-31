And that year’s outta here! Happy New Year from Jays Journal

Just over three months until Toronto Blue Jays’ opening day on April 3rd in Baltimore…

For fans of the Toronto Blue Jays — both new and old — the past two years have been a refreshing jolt that’s re-awakened baseball across the country of Canada.

Both playoff runs stalled out in the ALCS, but a long line of “Where were you when?” moments will live on for years to come.

It began way back with the Josh Donaldson trade, of course, which is now over two years in the past. Jose Bautista’s famous Bat Flip (yes, it’s capitalized) will live on as the representative moment of the past two years in Toronto baseball unless a World Series is soon won, while Edwin Encarnacion’s walk-off in the ALCS Wild Card is close behind.

“One-one from Dyson, Bautista with a drive!–“

“The Orioles bring their infield all the way in, you know they’ve turned a lot of double-plays. OH!—“

Then, the departures.

Encarnacion signed with Cleveland, the team that eliminated Toronto in the 2016 ALCS, and Bautista remains a free agent as the calendar flips to 2017. For baseball fans that have recently come to the Blue Jays, this represents the first significant changing of the guard.

So the Blue Jays beat on, boats against the AL East current.

Like any year, 2016 has been very, very bad and very, very good depending on the individual.

Here at Jays Journal, we want to sincerely thank you for pulling up a chair in 2016. Each month, hundreds of thousands of you have visited to read, discuss, and debate the Blue Jays. The appetite for baseball in Toronto, and Canada, is an encouraging sign that we hope stretches well into the future.

In the new year you can continue to expect more of the same from us, covering every angle — from the MLB level right down to the quietest corner of the minor-league system — and we’ll continue to grow our original reporting.

Thank you all for stopping by. We wish you all the best, and hope to see you often in the new year.

—

Comment Starter: What is your New Years resolution, baseball-related, for 2017?

This article originally appeared on