Alex Rodriguez passed on opportunity to join group bidding to buy Marlins

Former New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez passed on an opportunity to join a group bidding on the Marlins despite meeting with members of the Tagg Romney group in Los Angeles, according to FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal.

Romney's group includes Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Glavine. There is also another group that includes Rodriguez's former teammate Derek Jeter and former Florida governor Jeb Bush. It was initially reported that Jeter and Bush won the bid to purchase the Marlins but Commissioner Rob Manfred later said that multiple groups submitted bids and none had yet been accepted.

Since retiring, Rodriguez has signed a multi-year deal as a broadcaster for FOX and will serve as a special adviser to the Yankees. Rodriguez also heads A-Rod Corp., which is a private holding company.

The completion of any sale by Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria requires approval from at least 75% of the other major league teams. Loria bought the Marlins for $158.5 million in 2002.

– Chris Chavez

