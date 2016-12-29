Watch Alex Rodriguez’s daughter pull off a classic bat flip after taking her dad deep

Alex Rodriguez hasn’t stepped on a baseball diamond as a player since his emotional farewell at Yankee Stadium on Aug. 12. But he’s been busy at home.

Rodriguez gave us a glimpse into how he’s spending his retirement with this charming video of him pitching to his daughter Ella.

Safe to say that if A-Rod does decide to attempt a comeback at age 41 – remember, he is only four homers shy of 700 for his career – it won’t be as a pitcher.

But watch out for Ella, who already has a major league-ready bat flip and a unique warmup routine in the on-deck circle.