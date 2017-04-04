Watch: Albert Almora robs Cardinals of game-tying home run with perfect catch

Chicago Cubs center fielder Albert Almora robbed St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Matt Adams of a game-tying home run in the bottom of the seventh inning at Busch Stadium on Tuesday night.

Almora timed his leap perfectly as he reached us above the wall to catch the second out of the inning and preserve a 2–1 lead.





Baseball is back pic.twitter.com/KpeXJn86Yt — Brandon Wall (@Walldo) April 5, 2017

The Cubs are looking for their first win of the season after dropping the season opener.

This article originally appeared on

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!